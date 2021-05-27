Cancel
Carlos Ghosn pins hope on French probes to clear his name

By admin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarlos Ghosn is attempting to clear his name and hopes a visit by French investigators to his home in exile in Lebanon will be his first real opportunity to defend himself since the bombshell arrest that transformed him from a visionary to a prisoner overnight. In an interview with The...

Carlos Ghosn
#France#Pins#Mitsubishi#The Associated Press#Nissan#Dutch#Lavish Parties Ghosn#French Investigators#Japanese Legal System#Financial Misconduct#Turkey#Crisis#Exile#Osaka#Multiple Legal Challenges#Collateral Damage#Lebanon
Renault
Japan
Netherlands
Worldtalesbuzz.com

French investigators question fugitive auto titan Carlos Ghosn

French investigating judges questioned the high-flying auto executive turned international fugitive Carlos Ghosn for several hours in Beirut on Monday. Ghosn, who simultaneously led three automakers as part of the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi alliance, has been fighting multiple probes since fleeing Japan in late 2019 in a daring escape that allegedly involved an ex-special forces soldier who helped Ghosn hide in a music equipment box.
WorldPosted by
WGAU

French magistrates question fugitive auto magnate in Beirut

BEIRUT — (AP) — Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn sat before French investigative judges in Beirut who questioned him for several hours Monday over suspicions of financial misconduct. His defense lawyers called it “a very important day” for the auto magnate-turned-fugitive. The meeting marked the first opportunity for Ghosn to defend...
Worldmacaubusiness.com

French investigators probe ex auto chief Ghosn in Lebanon

French investigators started interrogating former Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn Monday in Lebanon, where he has sought refuge since a dramatic escape from Japan, a court source said. The source told AFP that Ghosn, his defence team, a Lebanese prosecutor sitting in on the hearing and the visiting French judges entered...
Worldnordot.app

French investigators interrogate Carlos Ghosn in Beirut

A team of French investigative judges on Monday started questioning former Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn in Beirut over suspicions of financial misconduct, a judicial source said. The questioning is taking place at the Lebanese Justice Palace, where most court hearings are held, and is scheduled to take five days, the...
WorldPosted by
AFP

Ghosn gives witness testimony to French investigators

French judicial investigators heard fugitive ex-auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn as a witness Wednesday in Beirut ahead of further questioning next week, two sources said. The hearing came before French magistrates officially question Ghosn, who holds Lebanese, French and Brazilian citizenship, on Monday over other judicial inquiries lodged against him in France. "Six French judges, including public prosecutors and investigative judges, started listening to Ghosn's witness testimony at 11:00 am (0800 GMT)" on Wednesday, a Lebanese judicial source told AFP. A French source close to the case said the ex-Renault chief is being questioned as a "simple witness" over accusations that Renault cheated on pollution tests for diesel and petrol engines with the knowledge of top management.
JapanPosted by
WRAL News

5 key takeaways from AP's interview with Carlos Ghosn

In a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press, former star auto executive Carlos Ghosn shared his frustrations surrounding his stunning downfall and delved into his legal troubles in Japan, France and the Netherlands, his brazen escape from Japan and his new life trapped in Lebanon. Here are five key takeaways...
NissanCourier News

Key events in arrest, flight of ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn

A timeline of key events that began with Carlos Ghosn’s assignment to Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. by its French alliance partner, Renault SA:. June 1999 — Renault sends Ghosn to be chief operating officer of Nissan. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for a new...
EconomyFortune

Carlos Ghosn tries one more risky gamble to save his reputation

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Nearly 17 months after Carlos Ghosn made a stunning escape from trial in Japan—smuggled inside a musical box—the former chairman of the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi auto alliance is hoping to try salvage his reputation with one more risky legal gambit: Subjecting himself to a week-long grilling by a team of French investigators.
Businessjust-auto.com

Carlos Ghosn ordered to repay GBP4.3m to Nissan and Mitsubishi - report

Carlos Ghosn, the fugitive former Nissan Alliance automotive executive, has been ordered to repay GBP4.3m to Nissan and Mitsubishi by a Dutch court after he failed in the first step in a legal claim. The Guardian said Ghosn had asked an Amsterdam court to overturn his sacking after his initial...
BusinessNew York Post

Carlos Ghosn gets $6M bill as Nissan-Mitsubishi case backfires

Fugitive former car executive Carlos Ghosn suffered a setback on Thursday when a Dutch court ordered him to repay 5 million euros ($6.1 million) in wages to Nissan and Mitsubishi in a case he had brought. The case, one of a series of legal battles involving one of the best...
Businesscrossroadstoday.com

Dutch court orders former Nissan boss Ghosn to repay salary

AMSTERDAM (AP) — A Dutch court on Thursday rejected fugitive auto executive Carlos Ghosn’s wrongful dismissal claim against an Amsterdam-based alliance between Nissan and Mitsubishi and ordered him to repay nearly 5 million euros ($6 million) salary he received in 2018. Ghosn vowed to appeal. The ruling came in a...
BusinessMySanAntonio

Carlos Ghosn was 'retention risk,' Nissan's Kelly says at trial

Former Nissan Director Greg Kelly testified in court in Tokyo for the first time, saying he considered Carlos Ghosn a "retention risk" after the ex-chairman voluntarily reduced his own pay, and that he looked for legal ways to keep him at the automaker. "I and other executives believed that after...
WorldPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

American tells Japan court he worked for Nissan's interests

TOKYO — (AP) — An American lawyer on trial in Japan on charges related to reporting of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn’s compensation asserted his innocence Wednesday, testifying he acted legally and in Nissan's best interests. Greg Kelly, a former executive vice president at Nissan Motor Co., told the Tokyo...
Worldharrisondaily.com

Japan prosecutors say Ghosn said Nissan pay plan was not set

TOKYO (AP) — Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn told prosecutors during questioning on financial misconduct charges before he fled Japan that his compensation was never decided upon, according to records …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
BusinessInternational Business Times

Nissan Expects Move Towards Profit Despite Chip Shortage

Crisis-hit Japanese carmaker Nissan said Tuesday it had trimmed its annual net loss but warned its outlook remained clouded by the global chip shortage that has hit the auto industry. The firm has faced a series of trials, from weak demand during the pandemic to the fallout from the arrest...
