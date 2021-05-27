Carlos Ghosn pins hope on French probes to clear his name

French judicial investigators heard fugitive ex-auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn as a witness Wednesday in Beirut ahead of further questioning next week, two sources said. The hearing came before French magistrates officially question Ghosn, who holds Lebanese, French and Brazilian citizenship, on Monday over other judicial inquiries lodged against him in France. "Six French judges, including public prosecutors and investigative judges, started listening to Ghosn's witness testimony at 11:00 am (0800 GMT)" on Wednesday, a Lebanese judicial source told AFP. A French source close to the case said the ex-Renault chief is being questioned as a "simple witness" over accusations that Renault cheated on pollution tests for diesel and petrol engines with the knowledge of top management.