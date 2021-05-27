Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The Latest: Summer travel begins with excitement, delays

By The Associated Press
Republic
 29 days ago

TOLEDO, Ohio — After a year of coronavirus lockdowns, the start of summer beckons with vacation plans made possible by relaxed COVID-19 restrictions. But labor shortages mean some travelers should expect delays and pack a little patience. Lifeguards and hotel housekeepers are in short supply. So are rental cars. A...

www.therepublic.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Ama Journal#Ap#The Associated Press#Chinese#Pfizer#Christian#Hamas#Romanian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Public Health
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel Restrictions
Country
Sweden
News Break
Air Travel
News Break
Facebook
Country
Germany
Related
LifestylePosted by
Fortune

EU to welcome more foreign travelers, and this time Americans make the cut

U.S. residents should soon be able to travel to Europe for their summer holiday whether they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus or not. Two EU officials familiar with the matter told Fortune that the U.S. will be added to an open-borders list that already includes eight mainly Asian countries when the Economic and Financial Affairs Council meets on Friday.
TravelPosted by
WDBO

Airlines say new UK travel rules cause vacation uncertainty

LONDON — (AP) — Airlines and holiday providers on Friday expressed frustration with the U.K.’s plans to ease travel restrictions, saying uncertainty about how and when the new rules will be implemented make it difficult for people to book summer vacations. The government on Thursday expanded its “green list” of...
TravelPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You're Banned From These Popular Destinations

The COVID-19 pandemic brought travel to a standstill as countries rushed to close their borders in an effort to stop the spread of the virus. Now, as numbers begin to decrease, some restrictions are being lifted as it becomes safe to take to the skies again. But while some places are still instituting strict quarantines and requiring proof of a negative COVID test from arriving visitors, other popular destinations are taking a much harder line by declaring that unvaccinated travelers are banned from entering for the time being. Read on to see which countries are off-limits to those without their shots.
Public HealthMarion Chronicle-Tribune

The Latest: Easing of COVID restrictions delayed in England

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed that the next planned relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in England will be delayed by four weeks until July 19 as a result of the spread of the delta variant. In a press briefing Monday, Johnson said he is “confident that we...
Mercury

Americans begin to travel abroad again

KENNETT SQUARE — Americans love a good adventure. And so, with the easement of travel restrictions to foreign nations now underway, folks are booking flights abroad again. Slowly but surely, or as people say in Italy, “piano, piano” — which roughly translates to “one step at a time.”. Attorney Jane...
Public HealthPosted by
WOKV

The Latest: Royal Caribbean sailing delayed by virus cases

MIAMI — Royal Caribbean International is postponing for nearly a month one of the highly anticipated first sailings from the U.S. since the pandemic began because eight crew members tested positive for COVID-19, the company’s CEO said. The new Odyssey of the Seas was to set sail from Fort Lauderdale,...
Travelftnnews.com

Where Europeans will Travel This Summer?

As in 2020, the pandemic continues to impact summer holiday decisions in 2021. However, many Europeans plan to travel this year and they reveal their holiday destinations. According to the 2021 edition of the Holiday Barometer survey from Europ Assistance and Ipsos, conducted in May 2021, 57% of Europeans expect to travel during the usual summer holiday period, this is a six percent drop from 2019.
TravelAviation International News

Airlines, Airports Sue UK Government Over Covid Travel Rules

Several airlines and a major airport group have jointly launched a legal challenge against the UK government’s Covid travel restrictions. Demanding full transparency over the basis for the regulations, low-cost carrier Ryanair and the Manchester Airport Group initiated the high-court case seeking a full judicial review of the policy. They say several other unnamed UK carriers back the review.
WorldPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

The Latest: Israel delays reopening of borders to tourists

JERUSALEM — Israel’s government has postponed the planned reopening of the country to vaccinated tourists over concerns about the spread of the infectious delta variant of the coronavirus. Israel was set to reopen its borders to vaccinated visitors on July 1, after having largely closed the country during the pandemic....
Worldmatzav.com

ISRAEL TRAVEL UPDATE: Proposed Tourist Entry Delayed

In one of his final acts in office, former Interior Minister Aryeh Deri released an ambiguous letter on June 10, promising leniencies in entry to Israel for individual tourists, beginning July 1. This announcement was quickly picked up by media outlets, who trumpeted that, in July, Israel would allow entry to vaccinated individual tourists.
ImmigrationSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

3 International Travel Ideas for Your Summer Trip

So you're ready to hit the skies for an international flight after more than a year of COVID-19 lockdowns, quarantines and restrictions, but where can you go? Some countries are reopening to Americans, but the degree of reopening varies. Some countries will let you in, but only if you agree...
TravelAviation International News

UK Air Travel Industry Leads Protests over Covid Restrictions

UK airline managements and their employees today led protests involving the wider travel industry against what they say amounts to government mismanagement of Covid travel restrictions. The protesters say that the UK’s so-called “traffic light” system for color-coding Covid risk levels for visitors from different countries has been confusing and inconsistent, resulting in serious harm to the travel sector.
LifestyleSKIFT

U.S. Travel’s Great Summer of Shortage

Some sectors will feel the labor shortfall versus surging travel demand more acutely than others. Solutions will be complex — and protracted. More travel executives get their mission-critical industry news from Skift than any other source on the planet. After a nightmarish Covid-ridden past year-and-a half, executives at hotels, short-term...
Worldherzindagi.com

Excited To Travel? Here Are Countries That Are Open To Vaccinated Indian Travellers

After spending days in the lockdown during the second wave of coronavirus, we are all warming up and looking forward to travelling across the borders for a splendid vacation. And so, let us tell you that most countries are open for foreigners now or will do so in the coming weeks and all you need to visit them is either a negative RT-PCR test or a vaccination certificate. So, read on and find out all about them here.
Travelhometownsource.com

Luxury travel is booking fast

As the United States emerges from the darkest days of the Covid-19 pandemic, with Europe and Canada following closely behind, each day’s news is full of announcements of border re-openings and restart dates for flights, tours, and cruises. Vaccinated travelers can now visit much of Europe, with more to follow suit in the coming weeks. Cruises in North American waters have restarted, and ocean cruises from American ports will begin later in June. While testing and vaccination reporting requirements remain in effect, the opportunities for travelers continue to expand. Unsurprisingly, as I’ve discussed in previous columns, demand for travel has exploded – one of my colleagues noted, ironically, that travel capacity shortages are the new toilet paper shortages of 2021…and 2022, and even 2023.
Travelmorns.ca

WTTC warns losses will mount if travel reopening is delayed

The UK will lose up to £639 million a day during July if international travel remains off limits, according to an open letter to the UK prime minister from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC). The global tourism body has written to Boris Johnson warning the UK faces a...
Mankato, MNKEYC

Travelers must plan ahead for passport processing delays

Roughly 40 cows ran through a California neighborhood after escaping from a meatpacking plant. Households struggling to stay afloat financially will soon get a little boost from the government. National. Spider-Man gives pope his own mask. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. National. John Warner remembered at National Cathedral funeral service.
Worldcntraveler.com

A Guide to Australia Travel Restrictions and Other Regions in Oceania

Sitting on an airline voucher for a trip to the remote Pacific, or crossing your fingers for a New Zealand visit in the near future? There are a few things you need to know about local travel restrictions before you start booking. The pandemic prompted nations of Oceania small and...
Travelwcn247.com

UK plans to ease quarantine rules for travel to US, EU

LONDON (AP) — Britain says it intends to relax travel restrictions by allowing people who are fully vaccinated to visit a wide range of countries without having to self-isolate on their return. The Department for Transport said it expects to implement the new policy in phases later this summer. The change would apply to fully vaccinated people traveling to destinations on the government’s “amber” list, which currently covers much of the world, including the U.S. and most of the European Union. The plans were announced Thursday after airlines and holiday providers demanded that the government ease restrictions on international travel that have crippled the travel industry. Protests took place around the country on Wednesday with pilots, hoteliers and travel agents demanding relief.