Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Facebook lifts ban on posts claiming COVID-19 was man-made

By Sasha Pezenik and Fergal Gallagher, ABC News
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30xi0x_0aD7pa8D00

NEW YORK — Facebook will no longer remove posts that claim COVID-19 was man-made in recognition of the reignited debate about the virus' origins, a company spokesperson told ABC News.

"In light of ongoing investigations into the origin of COVID-19 and in consultation with public health experts, we will no longer remove the claim that COVID-19 is man-made from our apps," a Facebook company spokesperson said in a statement. "We're continuing to work with health experts to keep pace with the evolving nature of the pandemic and regularly update our policies as new facts and trends emerge."

Facebook's shift in policy Wednesday marks a notable reversal of what was a recent add to their list of misleading health claims.

In February, Facebook announced that it had expanded the list of "false claims" it would remove from its platforms to include "additional debunked" statements about COVID-19 -- including that COVID is "man-made or manufactured."

Facebook has made changes to its policies around misleading COVID-19 information throughout the course of the pandemic, in consultation with "leading health organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO)," the company said.

The claim that COVID-19 was man-made has circled almost since the beginning of the pandemic, focusing on China's Wuhan Institute of Virology, in the city where the outbreak was first detected. The claims that the virus came from the lab was one often pushed by former President Donald Trump, though he never provided evidence.

While claims that the virus was man-made are not necessarily the same as it coming from the lab, officials appear to be leaning toward investigating the origins further and are open to more scrutiny on the lab theory. That theory garnered more attention this week when The Wall Street Journal reported on a U.S. intelligence report citing researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology were hospitalized with an unspecified illness in November 2019. ABC News has not independently confirmed that intelligence report.

President Joe Biden said Wednesday he was ordering U.S. intelligence agencies to "redouble their efforts" to investigate the origins of COVID-19, including "specific questions for China." He has asked for a new report to be filed in 90 days looking further into the origins of the virus that has killed at least 590,000 Americans and nearly 3.5 million people worldwide.

"As of today, the U.S. Intelligence Community has 'coalesced around two likely scenarios' but has not reached a definitive conclusion on this question," Biden said in a statement. "Here is their current position: 'while two elements in the IC leans toward the former scenario and one leans more toward the latter -- each with low or moderate confidence -- the majority of elements do not believe there is sufficient information to assess one to be more likely than the other.'"

The World Health Organization issued a report on the origins of COVID-19 in late March that said the pandemic was likely started through animal to human transmission. The investigators, who spent nearly a month in China, ruled that a lab accident was "extremely unlikely."

It was the only one of the four scenarios that the team did not recommend scientists investigate further.

However, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO, said at the time that further investigation was needed in general as to the virus' origin and further data would be needed. There has been international criticism about the lack of access provided by China to WHO in its investigation.

In a statement issued Wednesday night by the Chinese Embassy in the U.S., a spokesperson called the idea of a lab leak a "conspiracy theory" and said "some political forces have been fixated on political manipulation and blame game."

"To politicize origin tracing, a matter of science, will not only make it hard to find the origin of the virus, but give free rein to the 'political virus' and seriously hamper international cooperation on the pandemic," the spokesperson said. "Out of a sense of responsibility towards the health of mankind, we support a comprehensive study of all early cases of COVID-19 found worldwide and a thorough investigation into some secretive bases and biological laboratories all over the world. Such study and investigation shall be full, transparent and evidence-based, and shall get to the bottom to make everything clear."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was asked whether he believed COVID-19 was a "natural occurrence" at a Senate hearing on Wednesday.

"I still believe that the most likely scenario was that this was a natural occurrence, but no one knows that 100% for sure," Fauci said. "And since there’s a lot of concern, a lot of speculation, and since no one absolutely knows that, I believe we do need the kind of investigation where there’s open transparency and all the information that’s available to be made available to scrutinize."

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
3K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Man Made#International Health#False Claims#Public Posts#Facebook Inc#Public Policies#Chinese Scientists#Abc News#The Wall Street Journal#Americans#Ic#The Chinese Embassy#Senate#Abc Audio#Who#Misleading Health Claims#International Criticism#Public Health Experts#Policy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
Internetafp.com

Facebook posts give false advice on how to prepare for Covid-19 vaccination

Copyright AFP 2017-2021. All rights reserved. Facebook posts shared thousands of times have listed purported tips for how people should prepare to receive a Covid-19 vaccine. The claims are misleading: many of the purported tips have not been proven to prevent Covid-19 vaccine side effects, according to health experts. The...
Internetksgf.com

Nick Reed PODCAST: 05.27 – Facebook Ends Ban on Posts Saying COVID is Man-Made

Nick Reed talks about a variety of topics in the news, including:. Facebook will no longer ban posts suggesting COVID is man-made amid mounting calls for further investigation into the pandemic’s origins. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) believes that intelligence on COVID-19 originating from the Wuhan Institute of Virology is forthcoming,...
InternetNY Daily News

Facebook will no longer remove posts speculating that the novel coronavirus is man-made

Facebook will no longer remove posts implying the novel coronavirus was man-made, as speculation about the pathogen’s origins continue to swirl. The move could fuel more speculation and conspiracy theories, given that even the uncertainty about the issue is not about whether the virus was manufactured, but about whether a sample occurring in nature escaped from a lab, as ABC News pointed out.
Worldmacaubusiness.com

Timor-Leste receives China-donated COVID-19 vaccines

Timor-Leste on Saturday received a batch of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines and syringes donated by China. Timor-Leste’s Vice Prime Minister Armanda Berta dos Santos, Chinese Ambassador to Timor-Leste Xiao Jianguo, the Representatives of the World Food Programme and the World Health Organization to Timor-Leste and other officials from the Timor-Leste government attended the handover ceremony of the vaccines at the Dili International airport.
Public HealthSun-Journal

China could pay if nations come to believe the virus leaked from a lab

On Feb. 9, when a World Health Organization team pronounced it “extremely unlikely” that the novel coronavirus escaped from a lab, few could have guessed how much traction the lab-leak hypothesis would gain in just a few months. Today, however, governments, scientists and news organizations are treating the possibility of a lab leak as entirely credible — alongside the competing idea that the virus was transmitted naturally via an infected animal. On May 26, for instance, President Joe Biden asked U.S. intelligence agencies to step up efforts to investigate the virus’s origins and produce a report that could “bring us closer to a definitive conclusion” as to which theory is correct. Even the director general of WHO has suggested that his research team’s conclusion may have been too hasty, given the limited access it had to Chinese facilities.
Internetfloridanewstimes.com

Bot blamed for false alarms on COVID on Facebook

(HealthDay) — According to a new study, many of the COVID-19 false alarms on Facebook are caused by bots rather than individual users. A bot is a large number of automated accounts controlled by a single user. “The coronavirus pandemic has caused what the World Health Organization calls a misreported”...
InternetEurekAlert

Study: Malicious bots are the primary pathogen of COVID-19 misinformation on social media

La Jolla, Calif. (June 07, 2021) -- "The coronavirus pandemic has sparked what the World Health Organization has called an 'infodemic' of misinformation," said Dr. John W. Ayers, a scientist who specializes in public health surveillance. "But, bots --like those used by Russian agents during the 2016 American presidential election-- have been overlooked as a source of COVID-19 misinformation."
POTUSWashington Post

The Health 202: The pandemic intensified the tech censorship debate

For four months, Facebook censored claims that the coronavirus originated in a lab in Wuhan, China. But the company has reversed its stance, in a prime example of how the pandemic has intensified the free speech questions already plaguing social media titans. The decision has thrown into sharp relief the challenges of evaluating misinformation amid evolving scientific debates.
POTUSUS News and World Report

EXPLAINER: the US Investigation Into COVID-19 Origins

WASHINGTON (AP) — Once dismissed by most public health experts and government officials, the hypothesis that COVID-19 leaked accidentally from a Chinese lab is now receiving scrutiny under a new U.S. investigation. Experts say the 90-day review ordered on May 26 by President Joe Biden will push American intelligence agencies...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
KRMG

Coronavirus: Pfizer expands vaccine trial for children under 12

Pfizer officials on Tuesday announced that the company is expanding the number of children included in its vaccine tests as the company works toward submitting data to regulators for an emergency use authorization in the fall. In March, company officials said they were launching tests of the two-dose vaccine developed...
InternetMedCity News

Study: Bots amplified pandemic misinformation on social media

In the months after Covid-19 was first identified, the World Health Organization identified another health threat. The WHO warned Silicon Valley firms of an “infodemic,” with false information spreading faster than the virus itself. Even as sites like Facebook and Twitter flagged pandemic-related posts and directed users to get the...
Violent CrimesPosted by
KRMG

China: Professor killed party official at Fudan University

BEIJING — (AP) — A professor killed the Communist Party secretary at the school of mathematics at China's prestigious Fudan University, police and school authorities said. Police identified the suspect in custody as a 39-year-old professor whose surname is Jiang, saying he used a knife in committing the crime on the school campus in Shanghai.
InternetNew York Post

Facebook trying to censor posts from COVID-19 vaccine skeptics: report

Facebook is reportedly trying to silence COVID-19 vaccine skeptics by using an algorithm that targets and demotes their comments on the site, the latest in Big Tech’s woke censorship push. Two anonymous Facebook employees leaked internal memos to Project Veritas that purport to show that the social media giant has...
ScienceConscious Life News

Fauci Emails: How Top Public Health Officials Spun Tangled Web of Lies Around COVID Origin, Treatments

In early 2020, there was a lot of chatter about where the virus, later named SARS-CoV-2, actually came from. In an excellent, detailed article written earlier this month for the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, former New York Times science writer Nicholas Wade described how two short pieces published in March 2020 — one in The Lancet and one in Nature Medicine — determined how this chatter would be channeled to the public.