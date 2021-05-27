Cancel
Jewell County, KS

Flood Advisory issued for Jewell, Smith by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 04:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Jewell; Smith FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHERN JEWELL, NORTHERN MITCHELL, NORTHEASTERN OSBORNE AND SOUTHEASTERN SMITH COUNTIES At 313 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Beloit, Downs, Mankato, Cawker City, Glen Elder, Jewell, Portis, Formoso, Ionia, Randall, Scottsville and Montrose. Additional rainfall amounts less than one half inch are expected over the area.

alerts.weather.gov
Jewell County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jewell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 20:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jewell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN JEWELL COUNTY At 815 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ionia, or 20 miles northwest of Beloit, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jewell and Ionia. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Jewell County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jewell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 20:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jewell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN JEWELL COUNTY At 815 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ionia, or 20 miles northwest of Beloit, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jewell and Ionia. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Jewell County, KSsalinapost.com

Six quakes, so far, have rattled Jewell County on Thursday

JEWELL COUNTY -- Six earthquakes have rocked Jewell County thus far since early this morning, with the strongest being a 4.1 magnitude temblor. According to the Kansas Geological Survey, a 4.1 magnitude quake struck at 6:35 a.m. Thursday. It was located southwest of Formoso, just north of M Road between 250 Road and 260 Road.