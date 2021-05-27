Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade Expands into Florida with Multi-Unit Franchise Deal

Husband and Wife Duo to Open Five Locations of the Lemonade and Healthy Food Franchise Across the Sun Coast. The Lynn’s XPLOR Food Division plans to bring a Wow Wow location to Sarasota by the end of 2021, and will then expand the brand’s Florida footprint with locations in Tampa, Saint Petersburg, Bradenton and Lakewood Ranch. While also bringing the first Wow Wow locations to Florida, the duo will also own and operate a Wow Wow food truck which is set to visit events up and down the West Coast of Florida beginning in August 2021.