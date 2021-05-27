Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade Expands into Florida with Multi-Unit Franchise Deal

By Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade
franchising.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHusband and Wife Duo to Open Five Locations of the Lemonade and Healthy Food Franchise Across the Sun Coast. The Lynn’s XPLOR Food Division plans to bring a Wow Wow location to Sarasota by the end of 2021, and will then expand the brand’s Florida footprint with locations in Tampa, Saint Petersburg, Bradenton and Lakewood Ranch. While also bringing the first Wow Wow locations to Florida, the duo will also own and operate a Wow Wow food truck which is set to visit events up and down the West Coast of Florida beginning in August 2021.

www.franchising.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Sarasota, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
Sarasota, FL
Lifestyle
City
Tampa, FL
Sarasota, FL
Business
Sarasota, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Lakewood Ranch, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Bradenton, FL
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franchising#Food Drink#Gourmet#Local Food#Brand Management#Chicago#Multi Unit Franchise Deal#Xplor Food Division#Xplor Inc#Floridians#Blue Hawaii#Hawaiian Lemonades#Florida Beginning#Adventurous Flavors#Franchisors#Hospitality Management#Passionfruit Guava#Company#Food Suppliers#Wow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Florida Statefloridasportsman.com

HOT May Florida Middle Grounds Bite

This just posted on the Bloody Decks Forum, California:. "The West Coast has you beat, all things considered." Let's prove him wrong. Let's show him what our Florida is all about. One thing that makes Florida a Fisherman's Paradise is consistency. Watch the 'consistency' in this action packed on-the-water trip...
Florida StateGlobeSt.com

Joint-Venture to Develop 71K-SF Florida Shopping Center

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – Joint-venture partners, PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development have secured a contract to acquire 15 acres of land for the development of a grocery-anchored shopping center within the master-planned community, Tradition, in Port St. Lucie, FL. Upon closing the acquisition, the partnership plans to construct a...
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, three insurers are canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream...
Florida State10NEWS

Florida reports 1,976 new COVID-19 cases, 59 new deaths

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida added 1,976 new coronavirus cases for May 16, according to the Florida Department of Health's latest report. A total of 2,293,980 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. On Monday, the state reported another 58 Floridians and one non-resident had...
Florida Statestarvedrock.media

Florida, Seminoles agree to cut casino-style online offerings from gaming pact

(The Center Square) – Hold your bets on online casino gaming being legal in Florida anytime soon outside one of the Seminole’s seven casinos. Even before lawmakers had convened Monday to vet 13 gambing-related bills – including a 30-year pact with the Seminole Tribe of Florida – during a scheduled three-day gaming special session, any hope that servers on tribal lands could digitally extend casino-style games to non-tribal pari-mutuel operations was dashed.
Florida Statemynews13.com

Interns help fill open positions at Florida businesses

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Help wanted signs continue to decorate the sides and fronts of Central Florida businesses, as numerous restaurants search for employees. Many Central Florida businesses are still struggling to fill empty positions. Some businesses, like FL Baker in Kissimmee, are getting help from college interns looking for...
Florida Statemyq105.com

Florida Man Wins $1 Million Lottery Ticket, Surprises Wife On Mother’s Day

What better gift is there than a winning lottery scratch-off ticket to surprise the wife?. When Martin Sullivan of Punta Gorda scratched off a ticket from the “Cash Club” scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery, he won $1 million. He sent a picture of the winning ticket to his wife and, according to a press release from the Florida Lottery:
Florida Statecruisehive.com

Mardi Gras to Depart for Florida on May 21 to Prepare for Return

The new Mardi Gras cruise ship will finally depart for Florida on Friday and sail to her new homeport of Port Canaveral to prepare for resuming operations later in the year. Carnival Cruise Line has also decided to reflag the vessel. She will now be registered in the Bahamas and no longer flagged with the registry in Panama.
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

Sarasota-Manatee best and worst restaurant inspections, May 10-15

Our digital database of restaurant inspections is updated daily with the latest information on which local restaurants passed, failed or barely squeaked by. You can use the database to search by county or by restaurant name. You can see which restaurants were fined for their missteps and which were forced into temporary closure.
Florida StateNew York Post

Wild Florida home goes viral on TikTok for creepy reasons

A property in Panama City, Florida, that’s listed for $1.65 million has gone viral on TikTok over its baffling nature. “I’ve been wracking my brain about what this house was used for and I just can’t figure it out,” said app user @oldfarmwitch in a recent upload that’s earned some 774,000 likes and more than 14,200 comments over the past two weeks.