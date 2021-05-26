South Carolina County OKs $10 Million Jail Death Settlement

FILE - in this Nov. 7, 2016 file photo, Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson, speaks with lawyers during the murder trial of former North Charleston Police Officer Michael Slager in Charleston, S.C. Wilson said Tuesday, May 19, 2021, she is seeking outside opinions after reviewing official reports on the January jail death of a man with mental health issues. Video released by Charleston County officials last week show deputies repeatedly deploying stun guns and kneeling on Sutherland's back before he stops moving. (Grace Beahm/Post and Courier via AP, Pool, File)