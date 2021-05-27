Baby Step or Trojan Horse? State Zoning Reform Bill Passes the House, Moves to Senate
On May 20 Connecticut’s House of Representatives passed HB 6107 following months of debate over the need for affordable housing and zoning reform at the state level. The debate included wide-ranging proposals, all aimed at “exclusionary” zoning regulations that have prevented developers from building more affordable housing and/or multifamily developments in many municipalities, and sparked passionate grassroots movements both for and against the proposals.goodmorningwilton.com