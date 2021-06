Although second-hand, the French-made fighters will provide a huge leap in capability for the Balkan nation. Croatia has officially announced that its next fighter jet will be the French-made Dassault Rafale, representing a huge advance in airpower capability for the Balkan country, which is a member of NATO but still operates the Soviet-era MiG-21 Fishbed. Confirmation of plans for a 12-jet Rafale buy should bring to an end a long-running saga to procure new fighter equipment for the country, which saw a previous deal for ex-Israeli F-16C/D Barak jets fall through.