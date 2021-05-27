Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Bend, IN

Viewpoint: South Bend community was excluded from hiring of police review board director

South Bend Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUntil Tuesday, May 18, 2021, the formation of the Community Police Review Board provided our community what we need. While other cities like South Bend have had independent review boards investigating police misconduct for decades, last summer saw a frenzy of activity towards finally creating one locally. South Bend was guided by the belief that we may not do it first, but we would do it right. And we did.

www.southbendtribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
Crime & Safety
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Misconduct#The Hire#Community Engagement#Community Groups#Public Policy#Public Officials#National Review#Q A#Nacole#Cprb#The Review Board#Black Lives Matter#Independent Review Boards#Community Trust#Policy Proposals#City Officials#Civilian Oversight#Constituents#Transparency#Potential Disagreement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Indiana StateEvening Star

Health officer says schools can be mask-optional

AUBURN — DeKalb County’s health officer is endorsing a mask-optional policy for public schools starting June 1. Dr. Mark Souder announced the change Monday. “Barring further CDC or Indiana State Department of Health guidance, the DeKalb County Health Department is recommending a mask-optional policy for students and staff in all school settings beginning June 1, 2021,” Souder said.
Indiana StatePosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Voter list maintenance underway

GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Clerk’s Office has announced the State of Indiana is performing its annual maintenance of the voter list. This means each voter will receive a post card to verify each voter’s current information. The first mailing of the cards took place Monday. If the information on...
South Bend, INWNDU

South Bend police honor fallen officers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Fraternal Order of Police holds a ceremony to honor the lives of fallen officers in our area. Friday night, members of the South Bend Police Department came together to pay tribute to the officers they lost on the force. South Bend police...
South Bend, INWNDU

South Bend airport receives $13 million federal grant

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The federal government has set aside more than $13-million for improvements at the South Bend International Airport. In the past, the airport improvement grants covered 95-percent of the cost of a project. This year’s grant will cover 100-percent. “This funding is going to fund the...