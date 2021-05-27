Cancel
South Bend, IN

Letters: When will Democrats, Republicans start working together for good of country?

South Bend Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen will the Republicans and Democrats start working together for what is really important for the United States? Today's Tribune (May 20) reported that China and Russia are warming their ties and are initiating a series of nuclear energy projects which will be directed at the USA. Same Tribune edition: Colonial Pipeline "coughed up" $4.4 million as ransom to hackers. Our national issues go on and on. The House and Senate instead are fighting each other about creating a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection. If there's nothing to hide, do the investigation and get it over with. And train our government and public IT professionals on how to detect and prevent hackers instead of companies paying them millions and millions of dollars and causing havoc across America. The political parties need to quit worrying about their egos and work for the betterment of the United States.

www.southbendtribune.com
