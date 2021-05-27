Cancel
Clearview, OK

European privacy groups challenge facial scan firm Clearview

By KELVIN CHAN
KRMG
KRMG
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SOpUv_0aD7nR4800

LONDON — (AP) — Privacy campaign groups filed legal complaints Thursday with European regulators against Clearview AI, alleging the facial recognition technology it provides to law enforcement agencies and businesses breaches stringent European Union privacy rules.

Four groups complained to data protection authorities in France, Austria, Greece, Italy and the U.K. about Clearview's practices. They say the company stockpiled biometric data on more than 3 billion people without their knowledge or permission by “scraping" their images from websites.

The complaints say Clearview didn't have any legal basis to collect and process this data under the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation, which covers facial image data. Britain adopted its own version of the EU privacy rules after it left the bloc.

“Clearview AI has never had any contracts with any EU customer and is not currently available to EU customers," CEO Hoan Ton-That said in a statement.

News of Clearview's stockpile, first reported by The New York Times, raised concerns that the type of surveillance seen in China could happen in Western democracies.

Privacy International said European data protection laws clearly outline the purposes for which companies can use personal data.

“Extracting our unique facial features or even sharing them with the police and other companies goes far beyond what we could ever expect as online users," said Ioannis Kouvakas, London-based Privacy International's legal officer.

Italy's Hermes Center for Transparency and Digital Human Rights, Greece's Homo Digitalis and Austria's noyb were also part of the challenge. The complaints are partly based on requests individuals can file to see what data a company holds on them. Ton-That said Clearview “voluntarily processed" the requests, which "only contain publicly available information, just like thousands of others we have processed."

Clearview is already facing global scrutiny.

American civil liberties activists filed a similar legal challenge in March that sought to bar Clearview from collecting biometric information in California and force it to delete data on Californians collected from sites including Facebook, Twitter, Google and Venmo.

Meanwhile, privacy watchdogs in Britain, Australia and Canada have opened investigations into the company.

For all of AP's tech coverage, visit https://apnews.com/apf-technology

Follow Kelvin Chan at https://www.twitter.com/chanman

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

TechnologyTech Dirt

Time Magazine Lauds Clearview AI Despite Its Sketchy Facial Recognition Tech

Time Magazine released its inaugural list of the 100 Most Influential Companies, featuring an array of large and small corporations that “are helping to chart an essential path forward.” Disturbingly, among its choices of “disruptors” is Clearview AI, the controversial facial recognition start-up known for illicitly scraping Americans’ images and demographic information from social media and selling the data to law enforcement. By celebrating a company that engages in illegal mass surveillance, Time is complicit in the degradation of our privacy and our civil liberties.
LawPosted by
UPI News

European court says British surveillance program violated privacy laws

May 25 (UPI) -- The European Court of Human Rights ruled Tuesday that a British intelligence agency unlawfully collected phone calls, text messages and online communications from citizens over the course of years. The court said methods used by the Government Communications Headquarters to intercept online communications violated privacy and...
BusinessValueWalk

Facial Recognition: Civil Rights Groups Score Amazon Win

Civil rights groups score Amazon win – and pledge to keep fighting on facial recognition. Amazon Extends Moratorium On The Sale Of Facial Recognition. Amazon just announced plans to extend its moratorium on the sale of facial recognition to police until further notice. This announcement comes one week after MediaJustice, the Athena Coalition, Fight for the Future, Demand Progress, Mijente, Mpower Change and more than 20 other organizations launched the Eyes on Amazon Campaign—demanding Amazon permanently stop selling Rekognition, their facial recognition technology, to the police. Amazon’s announcement is a victory for our diverse coalition. Many of our members have organized against Amazon’s surveillance regime for years and their statement today shows that we have every reason to press them harder.
Minoritiesgzeromedia.com

The Graphic Truth: Do European cops target ethnic groups?

The murder of George Floyd last summer in the US sparked a global anti-racism movement. Since then, racism and police discrimination against minority groups in Europe have gained wider attention. There's evidence that that non-white Europeans are disproportionately stopped by police compared to the majority white population — and new research shows that many believe they are regularly singled out by police based solely on their ethnicity. We take a look at ethnic groups' perceptions of being targeted by police in various European countries.
Atlanta, NYTimes Union

Group: Georgia can block internet firms from censoring views

ATLANTA (AP) — The leader of a conservative group told Georgia state lawmakers Thursday that free speech rights of Americans should at least partially override the private property rights of internet companies, arguing that large technology companies are improperly censoring speech. The House Science and Technology Committee hearing could lay...
TechnologyEngadget

Clearview AI's facial recognition tech comes under fire in Europe

Privacy groups in Europe have filed complaints against Clearview AI for allegedly breaking privacy laws by scraping billions of photos from social media sites like Facebook, Bloomberg has reported. Watchdog groups like Privacy International have taken legal action against the company in Austria, France, Greece, Italy and the UK, telling regulators that the practices "are incredibly invasive and dangerous."
EconomySFGate

Data Governance Expert Shares Privacy Compliance and Remote Work Challenges

HOBOKEN, N.J. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and privacy compliance expert, shares privacy compliance and remote work challenges in a new article. The informative article first reviews remote work inherent privacy and security risks. The author then discusses organization privacy best practices, including conducting a...
BusinessFudzilla

Tata sees uptick as European firms adopt tech fast

Outsourcing outfit Tata Consultancy Services is seeing an acceleration in some parts of its business across Europe as the pandemic pushed companies to adopt new technologies more rapidly. The EU has been the fastest-growing region for TCS from where it gets about a third of its annual revenue of $22.17...
InternetTriple Pundit

This Group Is Leading the Pushback Against Facial Recognition Software

The fight against facial recognition software and its inherent racial bias is far from over. But even if the larger technology companies say they have curbed their development of these technologies, one group in particular still isn’t having it: And now, the nonprofit is using its soapbox to warn consumers about potential risks.
Technologycybernews.com

Clearview AI hit with massive legal complaint by privacy watchdogs

Regulators have three months to respond to the complaint by Privacy International and others. The data harvesting practices of American facial recognition company Clearview AI are subject to a massive legal complaint launched by four large privacy and digital rights organisations today. Privacy International, alongside the Hermes Center for Transparency...
InternetBBC

Privacy group targets website 'cookie terror'

A privacy group has lodged hundreds of complaints against what it calls "cookie banner terror" online. Noyb, headed by well-known Austrian privacy advocate Max Schrems, is targeting companies which it says deliberately make it hard to opt-out of tracking cookies. "By law, users must be given a clear yes/no option,"...
Businessrock947.com

EU tech rules should only target dominant companies, EU lawmaker says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Draft rules aimed at reining in the power of Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc unit Google, Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc should only target these U.S. tech giants, a leading EU lawmaker said, signalling a tougher stand than EU antitrust regulators. Proposed by European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager...
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Supervisory authorities are increasingly checking GDPR compliance at companies

The data protection supervisory authorities of several federal states have decided on controls of data transfers from companies to countries outside the European Union or the European Economic Area (third countries) after voting in the data protection conference. This is reported by Maja Smoltczyk, the Berlin commissioner for data protection and freedom of information.
Technologydataversity.net

Is a Proactive Approach Best for Data Privacy and Cybersecurity?

Click to learn more about author Ashok Sharma. The dependence on the internet and the constant connection with cyberspace make personal data vulnerable to issues people and businesses are unaware of. Companies today are a storehouse for extensively valuable data – from employees’ data to the business’s financial data to corporate intelligence to customer information.
TechnologyAdvanced Television

European digital consortium formed

The European Commission has selected a consortium of companies and research institutes to study the design of the future European quantum communication network, EuroQCI (quantum communication infrastructure). It will enable ultra-secure communication between critical infrastructures and government institutions across the European Union. The European consortium, led by Airbus, is composed...