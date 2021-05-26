Veggie Ramen Soup

Everyone has a favorite plant-based burger by now, whether it's Beyond, or Impossible, or another brand, but none of these are particularly healthy, according to doctors, since they contain a variety of ingredients not grown in the ground. By contrast, the good old-fashioned veggie burger is based on whole foods like lentils, mushrooms, carrots, beets, peas, and whole grains such as quinoa and brown rice. For the most part, these veggie burgers are healthier and contain less fat and more fiber per ounce, but the beef with them is that they were not as delicious. A lot has changed and now companies have reformulated their veggie burgers to be satisfying and tasty, as well as juicy and robust, all from ingredients you could grow in your garden.