Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

UPDATE 1-Japan will need months to resume Iran oil buys even with nuclear deal - PAJ

By Yuka Obayashi
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

(Adds quotes and details)

TOKYO, May 27 (Reuters) - Japanese refiners will need at least three months to resume Iranian oil imports even if Tehran’s nuclear talks with world powers lead to an agreement and a lifting of sanctions, the head of the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) said on Thursday.

“Even if the resumption of Iranian oil export is really going to happen, we’ll have to consider it from then and it will take at least three months to resume import,” PAJ President Tsutomu Sugimori told a news conference.

Eneos Holdings Inc, Japan’s biggest oil refiner, has not started such a consideration yet, added Sugimori, who serves as chairman of the company.

The oil markets are watching the Iranian nuclear talks to see if sanctions on its oil exports would be lifted in full, with prices on both sides of the Atlantic easing amid concerns of possible return of Iranian supply.

Iran’s government spokesman Ali Rabiei said this week that he was optimistic Tehran would reach an agreement with world powers soon, although Iran’s top negotiator said serious issues remained.

On Tokyo 2020 Olympics, for which Eneos is an official partner, Sugimori said he was aware that many people have concerns about holding the Games, but that it was the company’s “role to support the Tokyo Olympics as a partner”.

Several polls have shown the majority of the public is opposed to holding the Games this summer as Japan struggles to contain a fourth wave of infections and prepares to extend a state of emergency in much of the country.

The head of a Japanese doctors' union has even warned that holding the Games, due to begin in eight weeks, could lead to the emergence of an "Olympic" strain of the coronavirus here. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
151K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Markets#Iranian Oil Exports#Export Prices#Oil Supply#Paj#Eneos Holdings Inc#Iranian Oil Imports#Iranian Supply#Sanctions#Optimistic Tehran#Company#Japanese Refiners#World Powers#Tokyo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Oil Prices
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Related
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

Oil Futures Rally as OPEC+ Keeps Production Cuts Steady

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and the Brent contract on the Intercontinental Exchange rallied in afternoon trade Tuesday, with the U.S. crude benchmark ending at its highest settlement on the spot continuous chart in over two and a half years after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia-led allies maintained their agreement to gradually increase production through July.
Traffichot96.com

Oil prices rise on OPEC+ discipline, strong demand outlook

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Oil prices rose on Wednesday after OPEC and its allies stuck to their plan to cautiously return oil supply in June and July while expecting fuel demand to rebound strongly during the U.S. summer. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 32 cents, or 0.5%, to...
Energy IndustryRepublic

OPEC to boost oil output as economies recover, prices rise

FRANKFURT, Germany — The OPEC oil cartel and allied producing countries plan to restore 2.1 million barrels per day of crude production, balancing fears that COVID-19 outbreaks in some countries will sap demand against surging energy needs in recovering economies. Energy ministers made the decision during an online meeting Tuesday.
Energy IndustryArkansas Online

OPEC to increase output of oil

FRANKFURT, Germany -- The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied producing nations have confirmed plans to restore 2.1 million barrels of crude per day of oil output, balancing fears that continuing covid-19 outbreaks in some countries will sap demand against the rising need for energy in recovering economies around the globe.
MilitaryVoice of America

Iranian Warship Sinks in Gulf of Oman

Iranian state media reported Wednesday the largest warship in the country’s navy caught fire and sank in the Gulf of Oman. The reports said the support ship Kharg went down near the port of Jask, and that all of the crew members on board were safely evacuated. There was no...
Energy Industrytheedgemarkets.com

Oil highest since 2018 with Iran deal elusive and OPEC talks due

LONDON (June 1): US crude futures climbed to the highest in more than two-and-a-half years after the OPEC+ alliance forecast a tightening global market, while international efforts to revive a nuclear deal with Iran were yet to reach a breakthrough. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose as much as 3.2% from...
Trafficmvariety.com

Oil trades near $70 a barrel on improving demand outlook

LONDON (Reuters) — Oil prices firmed on Monday, with Brent trading near $70 a barrel, underpinned by the bright outlook for fuel demand growth in the next quarter, while investors looked ahead to the OPEC+ meeting this week to see how producers will respond. Brent crude futures rose 69 cents,...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

OPEC expects Iran's output hike not to hinder group's plans

OPEC expects the anticipated increase of Iran's oil production unlikely to have a negative impact on the global market and output hike plans of the OPEC+ alliance, Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said May 31. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. His remarks were voiced...
Energy IndustryInternational Business Times

OPEC And Allies Agree To Continue Planned Crude Output Increases

The OPEC group of oil-producing countries and its allies agreed Tuesday to maintain planned production increases, as pandemic-hit demand for crude recovers. The 23-nation OPEC+ alliance implemented sharp output cuts to support prices after the coronavirus pandemic crushed the global economy last year. But since early May the cartel has...
Energy Industryarise.tv

Report: Nigeria’s Losses Constrain OPEC Oil Output in May

Oil production output by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) rose in May as the group agreed to ease supply curbs under a pact with allies, but was dampened by involuntary reductions by Nigeria and Angola as well as a drop in Iranian exports. The 13-member oil cartel has...
Energy Industryworldoil.com

New nuclear violations may derail Iran’s return to global oil markets

(Bloomberg) - A bleak assessment of Iran’s nuclear transparency cast a pall over months of arduous diplomacy aimed at restoring its atomic accord with world powers that has major implications for Middle Eastern security, global business and oil markets. Despite recent statements of optimism from Iranian and European officials, significant...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

OPEC+ commits to July oil output rise, keeps options open after

'Jury still out' on Iran nuclear deal talks: Saudi Prince ABS. OPEC and its allies will follow through on plans to hike crude production through July, ministers announced June 1, as oil prices broke through the $70/b ceiling amid forecasts of a tight market ahead. Not registered?. Receive daily email...