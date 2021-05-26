The Benefits and Drawbacks of Geo-Restrictions

B&R Automation is showcasing its Mini-Geo conveyance system as well as its ACOPOS 6D planar conveyance system at PACK EXPO Las Vegas. The Mini-Geo is a modification of B&R’s AcoposTrak shuttle transport system that is synchronized with an IRB 1200 robotic arm from ABB and several vision sensors. The AcoposTrak uses independently controlled shuttles to transport products between processing stations as batches-of-one. Its design is particularly well-suited to the increasing demand for mass customization currently sweeping over many markets. By employing a series of looped tracks, AcoposTrak is able to diverge and merge individual products into small, customized batches. Moreover, its set of looped tracks allow for parallel processing, meaning that multiple stations can perform the same process concurrently. If a piece of equipment—such as a bottle filler head—breaks down, remaining products can be redirected through a different route without ceasing production.

