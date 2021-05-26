CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Benefits and Drawbacks of Geo-Restrictions

By Mic Johnson
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleToday we will talk about “The Benefits and Drawbacks of Geo-Restrictions,” and for those who are new and don’t know what Geo-Restrictions are, we will discuss in detail and make this article an interesting topic. Here is a short overview so that you guys get the gist of it. Geo-Restriction blocks access based on the user’s location and region on earth. As GPS technology advances, so does the importance of immense Geo-Restriction. It has a lot of value for companies, especially one with a large amount of intellectual property accessible online.

