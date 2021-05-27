Alex Highsmith: ‘I’ve Got To Come In And Earn The Respect’ T.J. Watt Has To Command Blockers

T.J. Watt has been the model of growth for an NFL player. He came into the league as one of the best rookies in his class, and has continued to get better and better in each passing year. But for all of the individual accolades, one thing has continued to evade T.J., a Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) trophy. Fourth in voting in 2019, and second in voting in 2020, Watt has come close but hasn't been able to put his stamp on the award, as of yet.