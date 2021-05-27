Cancel
Alex Highsmith: ‘I’ve Got To Come In And Earn The Respect’ T.J. Watt Has To Command Blockers

By Matthew Marczi
Steelers Depot
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile it’s a great thing to have access to an elite pass rusher, it is perhaps equally important to have some semblance of balance on both sides. Similar to having one great wide receiver that you can invest resources in to remove from the game, if your second primary rusher is of minimal threat that you can get away with just chipping him while double- and triple-teaming the elite rusher, your pass rush will be sparse.

