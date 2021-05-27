Movie Review: Taylor Sheridan’s latest not up to his quality but still compelling

In 2004, hotshot commercial director Zack Snyder made a major splash with his directorial debut, a remake of George A. Romero's bitingly satirical zombie flick Dawn of the Dead. Seventeen years later, Snyder returns to the genre with Netflix's Army of the Dead, and to say the filmmaker's career has been a "bit eventful" in the interim is understatement enough to spark its own apocalypse in the comments. Across nearly two decades, Snyder has become an auteur lightning rod, capable of sparking support and criticism with equally startling passion. He invented an entirely new subgenre of shirtlessness with the 2006 Frank Miller adaptation, 300; he brought Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' "unfilmable" comic masterpiece Watchmen to vivid life in 2009; he was handed the keys to the DC Comics kingdom and built an Extended Universe several million miles away from its colorful Marvel counterpart, one populated by scowling god figures and Grecian tales of life and death. The last 17 Years of Snyder has been a lot, is what I'm saying, full of dramatic highs and lows, but when I think of a Zack Snyder triumph? I still think, first and foremost, of his beginning, of Dawn of the Dead, which remains the best, purest serving of Snyder's trademark mix of popcorn and blood.