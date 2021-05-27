Cancel
Movie Review: Taylor Sheridan’s latest not up to his quality but still compelling

By Mark Meszoros
Eureka Times-Standard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince turning his attention from acting (“Veronica Mars” and “Sons of Anarchy”) to writing (“Sicario” and “Hell or High Water”) and directing (“Wind River”), Taylor Sheridan has made a real impact on the entertainment world through those border-line excellent films. Also the co-creator of the popular neo-Western series “Yellowstone,” Sheridan...

www.times-standard.com
MoviesJanesville Gazette

bc-ebert adv-1 05-12

"THOSE WHO WISH ME DEAD" Four stars Hannah ...... Angelina Jolie Connor ...... Finn Little Ethan ....... Jon Bernthal Jack ........ Aidan Gillen Patrick ..... Nicholas Hoult. New Line Cinema presents a film directed by Taylor Sheridan and written by Sheridan, Michael Koryta and Charles Leavitt, based on Koryta's book. Rated R (for strong violence, and language throughout). Running time: 100 minutes. Opens Friday in theaters and on HBO Max.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Those Who Wish Me Dead review: Angelina Jolie outclasses a profoundly silly film

Dir: Taylor Sheridan. Starring: Angelina Jolie, Finn Little, Nicholas Hoult, Aidan Gillen, Jake Weber, Medina Senghore, Jon Bernthal. Cert 15, 100 minsAngelina Jolie’s bare-knuckled performance in Those Who Wish Me Dead easily outclasses the film that contains it. The survival drama, in which she plays a smokejumper attempting to curb the spread of forest fires, has been advertised as a comeback of sorts. That’s not quite true – Jolie’s spent the last decade directing and working on more family-oriented fare, such as Maleficent and last year’s The One and Only Ivan – but here, she returns in all her...
Moviescommonsensemedia.org

Those Who Wish Me Dead

The parents' guide to what's in this movie. A good deal pulpier and less sophisticated than filmmaker Taylor Sheridan's other movies, this thriller still displays a lean, taut storytelling style, despite its many moving parts and characters. Based on a novel by Michael Koryta, Those Who Wish Me Dead fits in nicely with Sheridan's other modern "Westerns" -- both as writer (Sicario, Hell or High Water) and as director (Wind River, TV's Yellowstone) -- except that it's less about rural lives and more designed as a star vehicle for Jolie.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Herald

Angelina Jolie battles assassins, forest fires in 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'

It would be an understatement to say that Angelina Jolie is put through the wringer in writer-director Taylor Sheridan's new film "Those Who Wish Me Dead." In just 100 minutes, she is beaten and bruised by nature, men and even some of her own choices -- like a crazy stunt involving a parachute and a pickup truck. Jolie has always thrown herself into physically demanding roles, but her Montana firefighter Hannah Farber may take the cake for most cuts and shiners sustained in 24 hours. This is a film in which she's running from hitmen, raging forest fires and past traumas. Apparently her face and body are the physical representation of that. Even so, it's always a pleasure to see her back on screen, which has become rarer and rarer lately.
MoviesDeadline

‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ Review: Angelina Jolie On Fire In Taylor Sheridan’s Effective Suspense Thriller

It has been more than a decade since Angelina Jolie last took on a singular action role (in Salt), but with the movie adaptation of Michael Koryta’s novel Those Who Wish Me Dead from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, she has found a vehicle that lets her show her stunt ability (she did most of them) as well as acting prowess. You can see why she was attracted to the idea of playing a smoke-jumper who, though still fighting fires, is irreparably harmed by memories of a tragic incident years earlier she still thinks she could have prevented. That comes up in flashbacks occasionally as she finds herself in a new perilous situation when she stumbled upon a young boy, frightened and running from danger in the wilderness. It is their slow bonding, and the need to escape a couple of murderous henchmen on their tail, that makes up the heart of this traditional but involving thriller.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Those Who Wish Me Dead Review: Taylor Sheridan’s Fire-Fighting Crime Drama is Enjoyably Nonsensical

Reaffirming Angelina Jolie’s interest in efficient action storytelling, co-writer/director Taylor Sheridan’s Those Who Wish Me Dead, adapted from Michael Koryta’s 2014 novel, is a lean throwback to the type of muscular ’90s and early ’00s films that eschewed world-building and IP in favor of streamlined set-pieces. While the film still telegraphs the brand of gruff masculinity that made Sheridan your dad’s favorite screenwriter/showrunner, this time grafted onto Jolie’s hard-drinking smoke jumper Hannah, Those Who Wish Me Dead works mainly because it moves quickly and effectively. Distilling plot and character down to basic archetypes, Sheridan’s film is less concerned with the weighty thematic issues that sometimes bogged down his previous work, and is more than happy to showcase Jolie ridiculously contending with the compounding issue of simultaneously fighting assassins and a raging wildfire.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ Review: Angelina Jolie Smolders in a Simple but Satisfying ’90s-Style Action Movie

A simple but smoldering throwback to the days when all you needed to make a decent action film was a big star, a striking location, and a few cold henchman carrying those fancy machine guns with the red laser sights, Taylor Sheridan’s “Those Who Wish Me Dead” is nothing short of the most rock-solid blockbuster of the 1994 summer movie season. In 2021, it can’t help but feel like an unintended anachronism; as if Sheridan aimed for something that matched the gravitas he wrote into “Sicario” or the dark portent he blew into “Wind River,” fell very far short, and landed in a pillowy bed of old popcorn instead. That may not be high praise, but it sure as hell isn’t a complaint either.
Moviesbeaconjournal.com

Review: ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ is good start to summer movie season

“Those Who Wish Me Dead” is a reminder that, theoretically at least, the summer movie season is upon us — as weird and out of whack it may seem. We’re still in pandemic mode, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel that may just be weeks away and Angelina Jolie’s latest movie signals the changing season. “Dead’s” action adventure film credentials — meaning mindless fluff — falls right into the summer season and opened on area screens and streamed on HBO Max beginning Friday.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021)

Those Who Wish Me Dead, 2021. Directed by Taylor Sheridan. Starring Angelina Jolie, Finn Little, Aidan Gillen, Nicholas Hoult, Medina Senghore, Jon Bernthal, Tyler Perry, Jake Weber, Tory Kittles, Lora Martinez-Cunningham, and James Jordan. SYNOPSIS:. A teenage murder witness finds himself pursued by twin assassins in the Montana wilderness with...
MoviesThe News-Gazette

The Screening Room | 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' a phoned-in disappointment

Chuck Koplinski is The News-Gazette's film critic. His email is chuckkoplinski@gmail.com and you can follow him on Twitter (@ckoplinski). Ostensibly a remake of the 1993 Sylvester Stallone actioner “Cliffhanger,” Taylor Sheridan’s disappointing “Those Who Wish Me Dead” does little right while keeping originality at arm’s length. Obvious and dull, the...
MoviesNewsTimes

'Those Who Wish Me Dead': Angelina Jolie Is the Fiery Heart of This Neo-Western Thriller

Taylor Sheridan’s Those Who Wish Me Dead — adapted from Michael Koryta’s 2014 novel of the same name — starts as three stories before whittling its way down to one. In the first, a smokejumper is haunted by memories of a burn gone wrong, in which she and other firefighters leapt into the wilds of a flame-swept Montana forest only for the wind to behave differently than they expected, and for a trio of young boys, running to be rescued, to succumb before their eyes. It’s the kind of job casualty you don’t simply get over. Suffice it to say, she doesn’t.
MoviesVulture

Those Who Wish Me Dead Is a Straight Shot of Adrenaline

Angelina Jolie has a face made for cinema. It’s those green eyes, which can go from communicating anger to desire imperceptibly. It’s her famous pout, which can devastatingly unfurl vulgarities and compliments with equal aplomb. But it’s more than just her beauty. It’s her physicality, which is forceful in a way that belies the thinness of her frame, and the overwhelming burst of charisma she brings to the screen. Yet, for all her screen presence, Jolie doesn’t guarantee a good movie. For every film of hers I adore (like her directorial effort By the Sea), there are countless others that don’t rise to the level of her stardom or skill. It’s frustrating to see one of Hollywood’s most fascinating stars often cast in lackluster work. Which is why it was so thrilling to see her given a proper vehicle onscreen again.
MoviesPaste Magazine

Those Who Wish Me Dead Doesn't Blaze Any Trails, But Its Solid Thrills Burn Bright

There are few things about a thriller that get me more excited than realizing the movie doesn’t rely on complicated plot MacGuffins, but on a fully realized setting and characters that either make their home or find themselves helpless there. From writer/director Taylor Sheridan, Those Who Wish Me Dead is one of those thrillers—and those two elements, setting and character, are two that Sheridan is most capable with. Based on Michael Koryta’s 2014 novel of the same name, the film’s rock-solid survival story is enhanced by its charming ensemble and striking, elegant environment.
MoviesCollider

Why 'Dawn of the Dead' Is Still Zack Snyder's Best Movie

