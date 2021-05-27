Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Have You Ever Wondered Why Your Body Twitches As You’re Falling Asleep?

By Traci Taylor
Posted by 
98.1 The Hawk
98.1 The Hawk
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We've all been there, in the space between sort of awake and almost asleep when we feel a jerking or twitching within our body. Sometimes the movement can be so strong that it kicks out a leg. Why does this happen?. We recently had a horrendous wave of nasty thunderstorms...

981thehawk.com
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton, NY
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Have You Ever#Our Body#Back To Sleep#Bed Time#Leg Muscles#Health Sleep#Involuntary Twitches#Jerking Movements#Hypnic Jerks#Nasty Thunderstorms#Doctors#Sort#Gear#Dreamland#Falling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Twitch
Related
HealthPosted by
Woman's World

How Long Should It Actually Take to Fall Asleep?

Heading to bed can be a struggle for a lot of people. So many of us toss and turn for hours on end before finally getting comfortable and dozing off. But is there really an optimal amount of time it should take you to fall asleep? Research actually says yes — and taking longer could be a sign of underlying health issues.
Lifestylestudyfinds.org

For your brain, time really does fly when you’re having fun!

COLUMBUS, Ohio — When you’re on vacation, does it feel like you just arrived at your destination — and it’s already time to leave? A new study finds your brain really does perceive time as passing faster during certain activities. However, just like the old saying “time flies when you’re having fun,” researchers from The Ohio State University say it only applies to positive events.
HealthMic

How much sleep you need, depending on your age

Just like eating, drinking or breathing, sleep is an essential part of life. In fact, all animals do it — with some interesting variations. A dolphin, for example, sleeps with one eye open and only half of its brain snoozing at a time. This is likely because dolphins need to be partly conscious to breathe while in the water. Zebras sometimes sleep standing up in case they need to wake up and quickly escape a predator. Bats sleep upside down.
HealthMic

Why does my body jerk when I'm falling asleep?

Sometimes when I’m dozing off at night, something weird happens. I feel like I’m falling, and every now and then, I even dream that I’m stumbling backward off a curb. A second or two later, my body jerks, startling me awake. Sometimes, the experience leaves me feeling so anxious that I have trouble drifting back asleep.
SocietyPosted by
Vice

The ‘Liking Gap’ Might Be Why You Wonder if People Secretly Hate You

Here is a scenario: You and a new acquaintance (or perhaps even an old friendquaintance that you haven’t seen in a long time) are having a normal conversation, going back and forth about some topic, just shooting the breeze. The conversation has an agreeable tone. I am totally nailing this interaction, you think to yourself amid the nods and smiles. You part ways, satisfied. Hours to days later, a new thought creeps into your head. Ugh, I really shouldn’t have said that thing about the thing. You can’t stop replaying the conversation over and over, picking out moments where you sounded like a babbling baby. You ultimately land on the unfortunate conclusion that so-and-so thinks you’re a huge dummy who doesn’t know how to converse.
dividendwealth.co.uk

This is the reason why you should not fall asleep Health

Snoozing is a way to wake up with an alarm with the goal of not waking up right away. So you give yourself a chance to sleep a little, but with an alarm. Many people sleep late at night, resulting in their inability to wake up properly in the morning. When the alarm goes off, it is of course tempting to hit the snooze button one or more times until you always wake up after ten to fifteen minutes.
ScienceInverse

Have you ever flown in your dreams? A new theory shows it can be good for your brain

Have you ever flown in your dreams? Sadly, I don’t recall if I ever have, but I don’t remember many of my dreams. These sorts of impossible, fantastic scenarios that fill our heads during sleep may provide an essential escape from the routines of life. In turn, flying in your dreams — or whatever it is that you’re doing — can help the brain better process and generalize new information while you’re awake, reports Sarah Wells in our lead story.
Diseases & TreatmentsByrdie

Is Your Eye Constantly Twitching These Days? This Is Why

Have you ever been sitting there, just minding your own business, only for your eye to start twitching like mad? Believe it or not, it’s a pretty common occurrence. After all, there are myriad triggers that can cause eye twitching. Keep reading to find out what they are, and to determine if your eye twitching is manageable or something that should be assessed by a doctor ASAP.
Mental HealthForsyth County News

Sudie Crouch: My nerves have been bad my entire life

I can’t tell you how many times Granny said this to me. Her logic was that a child didn’t have nerves so she didn’t understand why I was saying something was irritating me. Or annoying me, or making me angry. But lots of stuff did, and some people did, too.
HealthThrive Global

When you feel tired, give yourself permission to rest.

It continues to be a really interesting time (always beware of the word “interesting”). Although Spring is in full bloom, vaccines are getting into arms, and there is the promise of things opening up to some kind of normalcy, there seems to be a pervasive lack of energy lingering. Perhaps that should not be a surprise. In a world where terms like “pandemic burnout” and “COVID fatigue” have become commonplace, of course that indicates we are tired. Tired of being locked down. Tired of misinformation. Tired of doing absolutely everything online. Tired of Netflix. Tired of deciding what to have for dinner. Tired of waiting and of boredom and of … of… of… just plain tired.
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

15 Texts To Send Your Friend With Benefits Before Bed To Keep Things Hot

One of the best things about a friends with benefits situation is that you don't have to do any of the relationship stuff like regularly checking in or even sending goodnight texts... unless, of course, you want to. Sending a text when you're hopping into bed — and are thinking you'd rather be hopping onto them — can be a great way to keep things spicy between the two of you, because it helps build some anticipation for the next time you're collecting those bennies. When sending a text to your friend with benefits before bed, think about the kinds of things that would pique your interest and give you sweet dreams. And be sure to stay away from mushiness, because you want to avoid blurring the line or leading someone on if you don't want more.
HealthThrive Global

10 Symptoms that reveal you need to work on yourself right now

Have you ever felt that your life is moving on an auto-pilot mode? Without any new adventures, without any new aspirations; you are living your life following the same old routine. That’s the time when we feel that we need to work on something to move out of this zone. This something is nothing, but you. YES! If you are utterly craving for rejuvenation or some change in your daily boring routine, then you need to work on yourself first, rather than figuring out other stuff.