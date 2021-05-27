Cancel
Eureka, CA

Eureka Woman’s Club holds fundraising dinner

By The Times-Standard
Eureka Times-Standard
 6 days ago

The next Eureka Woman’s Club “First Friday Food” fundraiser is set for June 4. This month’s menu includes East African chicken and onions, seasoned with curry, fresh ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, golden raisins, and dates. A vegetarian option is also available and features an African stew with parsnips, sweet potatoes, onions and golden raisins, seasoned with cinnamon, ginger, turmeric and cumin. Both dishes will be served over long-grain rice and will be accompanied by broccoli and peanut butter chocolate chip cookies.

www.times-standard.com
Eureka, CAlostcoastoutpost.com

MONDAYS WITH MICHAELE: Donuts For All!

Holy donut! It might be the most star-studded Mondays With Michaele of all time! And what brings out Humboldt’s heavy hitters? Happy Donuts, of course, which was recently named Eureka’s Business of the Year. Hooray!. So enjoy your weekly dose of zaniness courtesy your President of Positivity and friends above...
Eureka, CAEureka Times-Standard

Local musicians celebrate International Tuba Day

Eight local tuba players gathered at the Old Town Gazebo in Eureka recently to celebrate International Tuba Day. “It was wonderful. We all felt such relief and joy to be able to play together in person again,” said longtime tuba player Fred Tempas of Arcata. The musicians played a variety...
Hoopa, CAPosted by
Hoopa Bulletin

Hoopa calendar: Coming events

1. “Concealed Carry Initial Training”; 2. May 22 Dinner To-Go , Braised Pork Belly, Pork Bun and Egg Rice; 3. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 4. Humboldt Tri-Kids Triathlon and Duathlon 2021; 5. ELECTRIC JUNGLE ~~ with DOC Martin, Jsun, Marjo Lak & Copperton3;
Eureka, CAEureka Times-Standard

Elks honor ‘Mother of the Year’

Eureka Elks Lodge No. 652 recently held its annual Mother’s Day breakfast and presented its Mother of the Year Award. This year’s recipient was Sang Ae Huffman. Huffman was born in Seoul, South Korea. She met her husband, James, when working for I Corps, U. S. 8th Army. She immigrated to the U.S. in 1969 and became a citizen in 1971. Huffman lives in Fortuna and worked for the Rohnerville School District for 30 years. She been volunteering at the Elks Lodge for the past eight years, cooking and serving meals, and she enjoys fishing and reading. She’s mother to sons James and David and grandmother to Faith, Kathryn and Rebecca. Pictured from left are David, Rebecca; James; Recipient, Sang Ae Huffman and Lodge Exalted Ruler Scott Reinsmith. For more information about the Elks Lodge, visit www.elks652.org.
Humboldt County, CAEureka Times-Standard

New guide supports local food system

Cooperation Humboldt’s “Community Food Guide” is available now at newsstands throughout Humboldt and Del Norte counties, as well as at the North Coast Co-op, Eureka Natural Foods and the North Coast Growers Association booth at local farmers markets. The “Community Food Guide” is an annual magazine that supports access, equity,...
Arcata, CAEureka Times-Standard

Walking tour focuses on marsh ecology

Friends of the Arcata Marsh is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, May 22. Meet leader Ken Burton at 2 p.m. in front of the Interpretive Center (which remains closed to the public) on South G Street for a 90-minute walk focusing on the birds, plants, and/or ecology of the marsh.
Humboldt County, CANorth Coast Journal

NCJ Preview: Summer Camps, Vaccine Supplies and Oyster Fest

The Journal's annual Summer of Fun issue is out now, with plenty of COVID-19 adapted fun to occupy the kids. On the news side, we've got the tale the rush to get vaccines to Humboldt in the wake of a missed shipment and how we ended up with a glut of vaccines in time for broadened eligibility. We're also looking at the plans taking shape for this year's Arcata Bay Oyster Festival, which will have both virtual and in-person components. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on Humboldt County stories.
Humboldt County, CAEureka Times-Standard

Mushroom photographer to talk about morels

A presentation titled “Good Morels are Hard to Find” will be given Wednesday at the next meeting of the Humboldt Bay Mycological Society. Noah Siegel is the guest speaker. “Morels are some of the most sought after wild mushrooms, yet they can be rather evasive,” said Siegel, whose talk will highlight the diversity of California’s morels, as well as tips on how and where to find them.
Eureka, CAEureka Times-Standard

Services and Sermons

Eureka (239 Buhne St.): The Sunday service and the Rev. Angelica Taggart’s talks take place via Zoom. For the link, go to http://eurekasom.com. Sunday service starts at 10 a.m. Prayer line: 707-445-4257. Temple Beth El. Eureka: Temple Beth El has a Kabbalat Shabbat service Friday evenings, Torah study on Saturdays...
Humboldt County, CAEureka Times-Standard

Plein air workshop set with John Hewitt

Humboldt County painters are invited to attend a plein air workshop with nationality recognized artist John Hewitt from July 8 to 10. Weather permitting, participants will paint in three locations: the Humboldt National Wildlife Refuge on July 8, Trinidad State Beach on July 9 and the North Jetty on the Samoa Peninsula on July 10.
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

This ‘Sweet Boy’ Needs a Nice New Home

This information is provided by Petharbor.com. If you know someone who can help get this animal into a forever home, please pass this along to them. My name is ROO. I am a male, black and brown Australian Kelpie mix. The shelter staff think I am about 6 months old. I have been at the shelter since Apr 21, 2021.
Eureka, CANorth Coast Journal

Summer of Fun 2021

Bilingual Theatre Workshop. Thursdays, 9 a.m.-noon. Redwood Raks World Dance Studio, 824 L St., Arcata. Presented by HC Black Music and Arts Association. info@hcblackmusicnarts.org. www.hcblackmusicnarts.org. Camp Cooper. June 14-Aug. 6, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Cooper Gulch Recreation Center, 1720 10th St., Eureka. Environmental education-based, application-based summer camp for qualified families. Free...
Eureka, CAkiem-tv.com

Redwood Sky Walk opening delayed

EUREKA,Ca. (KIEM) – Sequoia Park Zoo says it will delay the soft opening for its new Redwood Sky Walk. The attraction was scheduled to open today, but due to windy conditions, the decision was made to postpone. The walkway is attached to living redwood trees and zoo officials have protocols...
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

Humboldt Arts Council: ‘Re-Emergent, an Artist Grant & Exhibition Opportunity’

This is a press release from the Humboldt Arts Council:. The Humboldt Arts Council, through the generous support of an anonymous donor, invites Humboldt County Visual Artists to apply for support in the creation of new work as we begin the process of re-emerging into society following a year of living with the COVID-19 pandemic. Artists must be Humboldt County residents and currently residing in Humboldt County.
Eureka, CAEureka Times-Standard

North Coast Gardening: Some plants scream spring

Whether you are into gardening or not, you cannot help but notice certain plants scream spring. A drive around some of the local older neighborhoods of Eureka and Arcata reveals this. Most of the year these show-off plants are quiet, barely noticeable in the landscape, but when May arrives, watch out.
Humboldt County, CAEureka Times-Standard

Community rallies behind Kneeland Glen Farm Stand owner facing eviction

Community members are calling to save the beloved Kneeland Glen Farm Stand, just west of the Three Corners Market on Myrtle Avenue, following the eviction of long-time owner and operator, Kathy Mullen. The North Coast Regional Land Trust issued an eviction notice Tuesday following “repeated lease violations” of public safety...