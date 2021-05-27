Eureka Woman’s Club holds fundraising dinner
The next Eureka Woman’s Club “First Friday Food” fundraiser is set for June 4. This month’s menu includes East African chicken and onions, seasoned with curry, fresh ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, golden raisins, and dates. A vegetarian option is also available and features an African stew with parsnips, sweet potatoes, onions and golden raisins, seasoned with cinnamon, ginger, turmeric and cumin. Both dishes will be served over long-grain rice and will be accompanied by broccoli and peanut butter chocolate chip cookies.www.times-standard.com