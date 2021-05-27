Farm shares available from Bayside Park Farm
Weekly pickups for Bayside Park Farm’s Community Supported Agriculture program will begin on Wednesday, June 2, and a limited number of farm shares are still available. Bayside Park Farm is a three-acre vegetable farm located in the city of Arcata’s Bayside Park, which is dedicated to cultivating connections between the community and sustainable agriculture. The Bayside Park Farm share program was the first CSA program in Arcata and has provided the community with local organic produce for 28 years.www.times-standard.com