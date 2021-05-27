Farm shares available from Bayside Park Farm

This is a press release from Friends of the Arcata Marsh:. Friends of the Arcata Marsh plans to restart free weekly Saturday tours of the Arcata Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary on May 15. Join FOAM president and retired high school science teacher Elliott Dabill for the first guided Saturday tour in over a year! Meet in front of the Interpretive Center on South G Street at 2 p.m. for a 90-minute walk. (The building will not be open yet, so no bathroom or bookstore breaks are possible.) Bring a mask and be prepared to follow current COVID guidelines. Tours will be cancelled if Humboldt County returns to the Red Tier. Leaders for the remainder of May are Ken Burton (author of local bird books and of a Humboldt hiking guide) on May 22 and naturalist Jenny Hanson on May 29.