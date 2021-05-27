Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arcata, CA

Farm shares available from Bayside Park Farm

By The Times-Standard
Eureka Times-Standard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeekly pickups for Bayside Park Farm’s Community Supported Agriculture program will begin on Wednesday, June 2, and a limited number of farm shares are still available. Bayside Park Farm is a three-acre vegetable farm located in the city of Arcata’s Bayside Park, which is dedicated to cultivating connections between the community and sustainable agriculture. The Bayside Park Farm share program was the first CSA program in Arcata and has provided the community with local organic produce for 28 years.

www.times-standard.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
Arcata, CA
Business
City
Arcata, CA
Arcata, CA
Industry
City
Bayside, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Agriculture#Health And Safety#Sugar#Green Vegetables#Organic Produce#Green Beans#Green Onions#Bayside Park Farm#Csa#Farm Shares#Farm Shareholders#Tomatoes#Home#Arcata Road#Flowers#Kale#Artichokes#Tomatillos#Spinach#Weekly Shares
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Humboldt County, CAEureka Times-Standard

New guide supports local food system

Cooperation Humboldt’s “Community Food Guide” is available now at newsstands throughout Humboldt and Del Norte counties, as well as at the North Coast Co-op, Eureka Natural Foods and the North Coast Growers Association booth at local farmers markets. The “Community Food Guide” is an annual magazine that supports access, equity,...
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
Arcata, CAEureka Times-Standard

Walking tour focuses on marsh ecology

Friends of the Arcata Marsh is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, May 22. Meet leader Ken Burton at 2 p.m. in front of the Interpretive Center (which remains closed to the public) on South G Street for a 90-minute walk focusing on the birds, plants, and/or ecology of the marsh.
Humboldt County, CANorth Coast Journal

NCJ Preview: Summer Camps, Vaccine Supplies and Oyster Fest

The Journal's annual Summer of Fun issue is out now, with plenty of COVID-19 adapted fun to occupy the kids. On the news side, we've got the tale the rush to get vaccines to Humboldt in the wake of a missed shipment and how we ended up with a glut of vaccines in time for broadened eligibility. We're also looking at the plans taking shape for this year's Arcata Bay Oyster Festival, which will have both virtual and in-person components. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on Humboldt County stories.
Humboldt County, CAEureka Times-Standard

Mushroom photographer to talk about morels

A presentation titled “Good Morels are Hard to Find” will be given Wednesday at the next meeting of the Humboldt Bay Mycological Society. Noah Siegel is the guest speaker. “Morels are some of the most sought after wild mushrooms, yet they can be rather evasive,” said Siegel, whose talk will highlight the diversity of California’s morels, as well as tips on how and where to find them.
Humboldt County, CAEureka Times-Standard

Lunchtime appreciation

The Rotary Club of Arcata Sunrise recently donated a barbecue lunch to thank nearly 40 state-contracted workers who supported local mass-vaccination clinics. The staff had been on-site since April 7 administering thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Humboldt County residents. Rotarians prepared hot dogs and hamburgers on May 7 and delivered them to workers at the Arcata Community Center two days before they completed their assignment and headed home. COVID-19 vaccination is still available. Go to MyTurn.ca.gov to sign up or call 707-441-5000 for general information or to speak with a Public Health nurse about vaccines. Pictured is the vaccination clinic staff receiving lunch prepared by the Rotary Club Arcata Sunrise at the Arcata Community Center.
Eureka, CAEureka Times-Standard

Local musicians celebrate International Tuba Day

Eight local tuba players gathered at the Old Town Gazebo in Eureka recently to celebrate International Tuba Day. “It was wonderful. We all felt such relief and joy to be able to play together in person again,” said longtime tuba player Fred Tempas of Arcata. The musicians played a variety...
Humboldt County, CAlostcoastoutpost.com

Entrepreneurs Unveil Plans to Convert Former Sierra Pacific Mill Into a Cannabis Compound With Eight Acres of Cultivation

On Monday morning, three executives from an Orange County-based company called Victorum Corporation offered a tour of a former Sierra Pacific Industries lumber mill property, a triangular, 70-acre industrial parcel nestled between the Ma-le’l Dunes and the Mad River Slough. Since the mill shut down five years ago, its rusting...
Arcata, CANorth Coast Journal

Photos: Flying Fish and a Jolly Giant

Next time you're in Arcata, head for the Creamery District (Ninth and L streets) and check out the two new "Homeward Leaping" stainless steel sculptures that evoke coastal cutthroat trout and the ecosystem of Jolly Giant Greek. Walk the L Street Bike Path between Eighth and Ninth streets to catch a close-up view of the permanent 14-foot sculptures designed and created during the past year by artist James Hildebrandt of the Arcata Playhouse. See the slideshow below for highlights.
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

Nordic Aquafarms Launching ‘Pre-Qualification Process for Humboldt County Contractors’ on Tuesday

Nordic Aquafarms is currently working to obtain permits for its land-based aquafarm planned for the Samoa Peninsula. While Nordic has engaged national construction firm Gilbane Building Company as the Construction Manager for this approximately $500,000,000 project, Nordic is also focused on providing opportunities for local contractors to participate in this project.
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

Humboldt Arts Council: ‘Re-Emergent, an Artist Grant & Exhibition Opportunity’

This is a press release from the Humboldt Arts Council:. The Humboldt Arts Council, through the generous support of an anonymous donor, invites Humboldt County Visual Artists to apply for support in the creation of new work as we begin the process of re-emerging into society following a year of living with the COVID-19 pandemic. Artists must be Humboldt County residents and currently residing in Humboldt County.
Humboldt County, CAEureka Times-Standard

Community rallies behind Kneeland Glen Farm Stand owner facing eviction

Community members are calling to save the beloved Kneeland Glen Farm Stand, just west of the Three Corners Market on Myrtle Avenue, following the eviction of long-time owner and operator, Kathy Mullen. The North Coast Regional Land Trust issued an eviction notice Tuesday following “repeated lease violations” of public safety...
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

This ‘Quite Affectionate’ Guy Needs a Forever Home

This information is provided by Petharbor.com. If you know someone who can help get this animal into a forever home, please pass this along to them. My name is ODIE. I am a male, black and white Akita mix. The shelter staff think I am about 3 years old. I have been at the shelter since Apr 29, 2021.
Humboldt County, CAEureka Times-Standard

Plein air workshop set with John Hewitt

Humboldt County painters are invited to attend a plein air workshop with nationality recognized artist John Hewitt from July 8 to 10. Weather permitting, participants will paint in three locations: the Humboldt National Wildlife Refuge on July 8, Trinidad State Beach on July 9 and the North Jetty on the Samoa Peninsula on July 10.
Arcata, CAkrcrtv.com

Arcata Fire District receives equipment donation from Simpson Family Fund

MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — The Arcata Fire District said it received a donation of specialized rescue packs purchased by the Simpson Family Fund. The AFD said these rescue packs are carried on each fire engine and are specially designed to assist if a firefighter became trapped and needed additional air to breathe in smoky conditions. Fire officials said the pack carries a 1-hour bottle of breathing air, a spare air mask and additional tools to support the firefighter emergency.
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

Friends of the Arcata Marsh Holding Tours Again Starting May 15th

This is a press release from Friends of the Arcata Marsh:. Friends of the Arcata Marsh plans to restart free weekly Saturday tours of the Arcata Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary on May 15. Join FOAM president and retired high school science teacher Elliott Dabill for the first guided Saturday tour in over a year! Meet in front of the Interpretive Center on South G Street at 2 p.m. for a 90-minute walk. (The building will not be open yet, so no bathroom or bookstore breaks are possible.) Bring a mask and be prepared to follow current COVID guidelines. Tours will be cancelled if Humboldt County returns to the Red Tier. Leaders for the remainder of May are Ken Burton (author of local bird books and of a Humboldt hiking guide) on May 22 and naturalist Jenny Hanson on May 29.
Arcata, CANorth Coast Journal

Fundraiser for Julie Froblom at Arcata Playhouse

She gets by with a little help from her friends. Local musician and saxophonist. extraordinaire Julie Froblom needs a little help, friends. Julie has contracted a rare lung disease and needs a double lung transplant. Clear your calendar on Saturday, May 15 at 7 p.m. when Jenni & David and the Sweet Soul Band perform a four-camera, live- stream concert from the Arcata Playhouse in support of Froblom, their saxophonist ($10 or better donation). Get your tickets at https://www.arcataplayhouse.org/events/jenni-david-and-the-sweet-soul-band-benefit/.