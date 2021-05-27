Candor, S-VE school vote results

OWEGO – Tioga County Public Health is excited to announce that Laura Bennett has been selected as the Employee of the First Quarter for 2021. Laura joined Tioga County Public Health as a Health Educator in May 2019. Laura’s duties include serving as the Cancer Prevention in Action Grant Coordinator and assists our Nursing Department with the Lead and Immunization programs, coordinating work plans, and developing educational materials. She assists in chairing the Immunization Coalition. Laura also manages the county wellness program, and not only provides monthly education, but is often setting up walking challenges, healthy eating and cooking contests, and other fun activities for the county or public health staff. Laura has a special talent at preparing flyers and monthly bulletins.