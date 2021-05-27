Cancel
Candor, NY

Candor, S-VE school vote results

By Staff Reports
 6 days ago

The three seats available on the Candor Central School District Board of Education will be held by Brent Doane, Raymond Parmarter and Kate Davenport. Rebecca Lyon, whose term expires this year, will no longer sit on the board. The school district budget passed with 184 votes yes, 25 no. This...

Syracuse, NYnewyorkupstate.com

NY county fairs are on for 2021, Cuomo says

County fairs across New York can once again hold festivals this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. The fairs must seek permits through local county health departments, Cuomo said. Any fair with 5,000 or more attendees must also seek approval from the state’s Department of Health. Covid-19 safety guidelines, such...
Syracuse, NYsyr.edu

Updated Mask Guidance

A short time ago, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the New York State Department of Health will adopt the new mask guidance issued last week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Generally, the new guidance means individuals who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear masks (indoors or outdoors) or maintain social distance. However, today’s announcement from New York State does leave in place masking and distancing requirements on public transportation, in schools and in some other communal settings.
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

It’s back: Lawmakers propose ban on broker fees

The push to ban New York City tenants from having to pay their landlords’ broker fees has been taken up by lawmakers. New York State Senators Jabari Brisport and Julia Salazar introduced a bill last month that would ban landlords from forcing tenants to pay their broker fees. The bill was introduced about six weeks before the Legislative Session ends and there is not a matching bill in the Assembly, which is a requirement for the proposal to become law.
Tioga County, NYMorning Times

Tioga County Public Health names Employee of the First Quarter

OWEGO – Tioga County Public Health is excited to announce that Laura Bennett has been selected as the Employee of the First Quarter for 2021. Laura joined Tioga County Public Health as a Health Educator in May 2019. Laura’s duties include serving as the Cancer Prevention in Action Grant Coordinator and assists our Nursing Department with the Lead and Immunization programs, coordinating work plans, and developing educational materials. She assists in chairing the Immunization Coalition. Laura also manages the county wellness program, and not only provides monthly education, but is often setting up walking challenges, healthy eating and cooking contests, and other fun activities for the county or public health staff. Laura has a special talent at preparing flyers and monthly bulletins.