Scoreboard roundup — 05/26/21

AS YOU KNOW…dating back to June 29, 2019, Kyle Seager has appeared in 191 consecutive games with the Mariners…AND AS YOU MIGHT KNOW…Seager’s 191 consecutive games played streak is the 2nd-longest active streak in the Majors trailing only Whit Merrifield’s 356 game streak with the Royals (6/28/18-current), while also ranking ahead of Dansby Swanson’s 119 game streak with the Braves (9/20/19-current)…AND AS YOU MIGHT ALSO KNOW…his 191 consecutive games streak is the 2nd-longest in his career, trailing only a 192 consecutive game streak from May 11, 2014-June 17, 2015…BUT, DID YOU KNOW?…Seager’s current 191 consecutive game streak is the 11th-longest in club history?…Seager trails only streaks by Ichiro Suzuki (396 G, 7/11/04–9/25/06), Edgar Martinez (293 G, 6/12/94–7/20/96), Ichiro Suzuki (255 G, 9/1/09–6/9/11), Raul Ibanez (243, 9/9/04–6/3/06), Ruppert Jones (7/21/78–9/30/79), Ichiro (197 G, 8/26/07–9/28/08), Ruppert Jones (196 G, 5/8/77–6/15/78), Harold Reynolds (195 G, 5/1/91–6/6/92), Seager (192 G, 5/11/14–6/17/15) and Alex Rodriguez (192 G, 5/7/96–6/11/97).