CVS Pharmacy unveils store-brand additions in grocery, health and beauty

By Russell Redman
newhope.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleFollowing up a consumables expansion last month, CVS Pharmacy plans to roll out more than 150 new store-brand products in grocery, health and wellness, and beauty care. Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based CVS announced Wednesday that the launches include new offerings in its Gold Emblem and Gold Emblem Abound food brands—extensions of the Live Better by CVS Health brand—and the debut of Goodline Grooming Co., an exclusive men's skin and grooming care brand. Also new are more convenient packaging forms, multipacks, resealable bags and value sizes.

