The 2A Greater St. Helens League girls bowling season opened at Triangle Bowl on Tuesday, where Columbia River rode out winners over R.A. Long, 2023-1714. Katie Lender-Aberle had both the best single-game score of the day for the Lumberjills at an even 200, and the best three-game total on the RAL card with a 507. Precious Sprague rolled a 441 across the three games, with a high of 150 in the second. Natalie Bargen came in behind her at 417 on the day, and Kaydence Smith rounded out R.A. Long’s varsity lineup with a score of 349.