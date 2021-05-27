Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Q&A: Effective ways of getting your ESG message out

By Elizabeth Corner
worldpipelines.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnvironmental, social, and governance (ESG) matters are increasingly becoming a significant area of focus for companies, investors, and their stakeholders across all industries, including the oil and gas sector, especially as the industry moves towards an energy transition. More than ever, ESG is shifting from a corporate responsibility to an integrated business strategy. This can be evidenced in recent quarterly earnings calls where terms like ESG and sustainability are becoming more and more a central discussion point among executives, investors and stakeholders.

www.worldpipelines.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esg#Sec#Social Strategy#Corporate Strategy#Business Strategy#Q A#Sec#Tcfd#Gri#Fasb#Apache Corporation#Oneok Inc#Us Gaap#Ndt#Esg Initiatives#Esg Standards#Strategy Development#Metrics#Meaningful Information#Industry Insight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Country
Argentina
Related
Economyaccountingtoday.com

SEC reaches out to accountants on ESG disclosures

The Securities and Exchange Commission wants input from accountants on rules it is developing for disclosing climate risks and environmental, social and governance reporting. SEC commissioner and former acting chair Allison Herren Lee asked for feedback Monday during a webcast co-hosted by the Center for Audit Quality, the American Institute of CPAs, the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board. She was joined by officials from those organizations, as well as Deloitte, BlackRock, Travelers, National Grid and the Corporate Leadership Center.
Environmentjwnenergy.com

Top 5 trends in ESG reporting

Environment, social, governance (ESG) reports are not entirely new. Large companies have been reporting on their environmental and social impacts for the last 30 years in their corporate social responsibility (CSR), sustainability or corporate citizenship reports. In some ways, I could argue that ESG reports are just the same as these earlier reports – they cover topics such as GHG emissions, water, safety, ethics. But in other ways, I could say ESG reports are completely different: who they are written for and how they are used has significantly changed.
EconomyPosted by
GOBankingRates

8 Ways To Invest In ESG Companies

ESG is a type of investing that prioritizes a company's social and environmental impact. The acronym stands for "environmental, social and governance," and it encompasses a wide range of factors that...
Economytalentculture.com

Triple Bottom Line: How ESG Creates Value for Your Business

You may not know (yet) what ESG stands for, but you should know that ESG creates value for businesses large and small. The acronym stands for Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance. It sets the standard for how a company operates and sets criteria that let ESG-savvy investors know what organizations might be worthy of investment. The concept of ESG is as old as time.
MarketsUS News and World Report

Q&A: Build Better Portfolios With ESG ETFs

There has recently been a groundswell of interest in ESG products, or those that focus on environmental, social and governance factors. ESG funds had $21.5 billion in inflows in the first quarter of 2021, setting a new record, according to Morningstar. A large part of this growing interest is due to research showing ESG investing doesn't mean giving up returns. Instead, sustainable equity funds "significantly outperformed" their traditional peers in 2020, Morningstar reports. Additionally, three out of four sustainable funds were in the top half of their category group's performance, with 42% in the top quartile, while only 6% landed in the bottom quartile.
Businesswhattheythink.com

ROTOCON Appoints John Lomberg as Market and Business Development Director

Primary focus of the position is to maximize engagement with ROTOCON’s stakeholders, shareholders, and customers to grow shareholder and stakeholder value. Cape Town, South Africa – John Lomberg has joined ROTOCON as market and business development director, effective from 14 June 2021. The primary focus of the new position is to maximize engagement with ROTOCON’s stakeholders, shareholders, and customers to contribute towards revenue growth, increase in brand value, and identify new printing solution opportunities in South Africa and Sub-Saharan.
Softwarehospitalitynet.org

Plava Laguna Partners With IDeaS To Automate Revenue Management Processes

IDeaS, a SAS company, the world’s leading provider of hotel revenue management software and services, announced today that Plava Laguna, a multi-segment, leisure hotel company, selected IDeaS G3 Revenue Management System (RMS) to automate processes and leverage the technology ahead of an anticipated busy summer season. Plava Laguna’s multi-segment portfolio...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ebix were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Businessaithority.com

ZebPay Appoints Avinash Shekhar, former COO, as Co-CEO of ZebPay

Avinash to accelerate growth in India & further ZebPay’s mission of bringing crypto and blockchain to all Indians. ZebPay, India’s oldest and most widely-used Bitcoin and crypto asset exchange, announced the appointment of Avinash Shekhar as its Co-Chief Executive Officer. The Co-CEO title will be shared with Rahul Pagidipati. While Avinash will be responsible for day-to-day operations and growth in India, Rahul will be responsible for international growth and investments.
Softwarenysenasdaqlive.com

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) System Market 2020 Is Booming Worldwide | Etc. | Oracle, Sap, Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics And More

The global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) System Market is comprehensively and accurately presented in the report with strong focus on dynamics, competitive scenarios, production, sales, revenue, consumption, geographical expansion, top key players, and other critical aspects. Each leading trend of the global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) System Market is carefully studied and elaborately presented in the report. This will help players to take advantage of opportunities available in the global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) System Market and tap into new or unexplored ones in the near future. Readers are also provided with detailed information on key drivers and restraints of the global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) System Market. Players can become informed about unknown future challenges in the global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) System Market and prepare effective strategies to better deal with them.
Businessdallassun.com

PAN Communications' NXT Stage Approach: Supporting Brands from Ideation Through IPO and Beyond

Program built to help marketers and PR pros better align impact-driven services to growth-focused opportunities. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / PAN Communications, a leading integrated marketing and PR firm for B2B tech and healthcare brands, today announced the reintroduction of NXT Stage, its unique communications approach that supports companies from early stage to IPO and beyond. Built off 25+ years of proven success with brands such as Definitive Healthcare, Citrix and Smartly.io, NXT Stage is about creating customized integrated programs that align to growth goals as business needs continue to evolve.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Life Science Analytics Market: Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth in Future | IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Sas Institute Inc., Accenture

Global Life Science Analytics Market Size study, by Type (Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics), Application (Research & Development, Preclinical Trials, Clinical Trials, Sales & Marketing, Regulatory Compliance, Supply Chain, Optimization, Pharmacovigilance) Component (Services, Software ), Delivery Model(On-premise model, On-demand model ), End User(Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies,Medical Device Companies,Research Centers, Third-party Administrators ) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Life Science Analytics market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Life Science Analytics market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Ohio Stateohionewstime.com

BGL Announces Sale of ENERGI Fenestation Solution | Ohio

Cleveland, June 2, 2021 / PR Newswire / – Brown Gibbons Lang and Company (BGL) Is pleased to announce the sale of ENERGI Fenestration Solutions, Ltd. (ENERGI), an OpenGate Capital portfolio company. BGL Industrial Team In the process, he served as ENERGI’s exclusive financial advisor. The specific terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.
Economyunder30ceo.com

CRM Solutions for CEOs and Entrepreneurs: 5 Implementation Priorities

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) is essentially a business philosophy. It can also be a series of relationship marketing strategies that put customers at the center. For a working definition of CRM, we could say that CRM is best understood as the strategy and software companies need to become aware of customer needs.
Industryindustryglobalnews24.com

What makes “Global Logistics Consulting Market” a Booming Industry in the current COVID-19 scenario? - A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

Global logistics consulting market was valued at US$ 16,755.4 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 35,775.5 million by 2028 growing at an estimated CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period. Any business will only grow if it is successful in catering the demands of its consumers that too within a specific period of time and in order to do so, it needs to have a strong and robust supply chain. COVID-19 is disrupting global distribution on a scale unseen in recent times. Increased border controls and customs regulations resulting in longer wait times, and lack of capacity for long-haul and last-mile fulfilment are creating extreme challenges for logistics organizations. As a result, organizations have to quickly adapt by accelerating their digital transformation agendas. Driven by heightened consumer expectations from interactions with online retailers like Alibaba and Amazon, logistics businesses have started to introduce capabilities like end-to-end inventory visibility, real-time order monitoring, and super reverse logistics experiences. Incumbent businesses are being forced to innovate and adopt new digital tools faster than ever to minimize disruptions. Leaders must take urgent action to respond to new conditions, support the workforce and sustain business operations. But they should also use this opportunity to reset their operations with digital capabilities and renew their logistics operating models. This reset will help increase operational efficiency and effectiveness.
Economydbusiness.com

Blog: ESG Risk Can Undermine Entire Business Models as Community Expectations Shift

Investment products that make consideration of environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues a central part of investment decision-making are on the rise. Why? It’s not because of the conventional wisdom that the share market places undue emphasis on quarterly earnings (which is inconsistent with the evidence), and it’s only in part a marketing angle. The biggest issues facing corporations – climate change and labor relations – are challenging because executives have to make decisions today using their best guess as to community expectations in the future. Executives who consider material ESG issues are more likely to make investment and operational decisions that buttress the business against underlying risks that have not yet shown up in earnings or balance sheets. ESG analysis helps investment managers work out which companies and business models are likely to succeed as community expectations shift.
Marketswealthmanagement.com

Looking Beyond Static ESG Scores for Investment Alpha

Financial advisors are being bombarded with questions from clients about the investment potential of ESG – Environmental, Social, and Governance – stocks as their popularity soars. ESG funds captured $51.1 billion in net new money from investors in 2020, according to Morningstar, which was a record and more than double the prior year. Many investors have assumed that a public company’s current ESG score is a key predictor of investment performance, but new research suggests that improvement in a public company’s ESG score is a better indicator of future investment performance.
Public HealthRochester Business Journal

Post-COVID business strategy: Paradigm shift or tactical adjustment?

The pandemic has changed the landscape of business and economy in many ways, but does that mean business strategy should be reimagined altogether? Paradigm shifts in the business and economics are not quite common, but they do occur, and when they do, assumptions that business models are built upon need to be revisited. With COVID-19, ...