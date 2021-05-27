Melcher-Dallas Sweeps Murray, Prepares For Twin Cedars

Melcher-Dallas’ baseball and softball squads each came away with victories over Murray as the baseball team won 11-7, while the softball squad routed the Mustangs, 16-0. The Saints’ baseball squad came away with their first win of the season led by seniors Ryan and Steven Krpan. Ryan went three for three with two doubles and four RBIs, and also gave up one run in 2.2 innings of relief. Steven scored three runs and came away with the victory, striking out nine in 4.1 innings of work. Melcher-Dallas was able to capitalize on 11 walks and five errors from Murray.