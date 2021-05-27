Traffic Enforcement Enhanced for Memorial Day
Law enforcement both locally and throughout the state will be looking for seat belt violations as part of a “Click it or Ticket” campaign through June 6th. The Pella Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, and many other agencies will be participating in the graduation season and Memorial Day sTEP enforcement wave with the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau. Pella Police Captain Paul Haase says they are emphasizing seat belt use during the enhanced enforcement period. He reminds everyone to also obey all posted traffic laws and to avoid driving under the influence or while distracted by a mobile device.www.kniakrls.com