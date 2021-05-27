Friendly Insurance News Daily
After 2020's record-breaking fire season, officials warn that this may be an ongoing trend. California wildfires caused the destruction of over 10 million acres in 2020 according to a progress report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture outlining the resilience strategy. The progress report's focus is on efforts to reduce fire fuel through forest thinning strategies. Details from the strategy show that federal efforts will be rising by "two to four times more" than the current levels for reducing destruction from the blazes. This plan was released by the Biden…