Agriculture

Friendly Insurance News Daily

By Nordstrom
liveinsurancenews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 2020’s record-breaking fire season, officials warn that this may be an ongoing trend. California wildfires caused the destruction of over 10 million acres in 2020 according to a progress report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture outlining the resilience strategy. The progress report’s focus is on efforts to reduce fire fuel through forest thinning strategies. Details from the strategy show that federal efforts will be rising by “two to four times more” than the current levels for reducing destruction from the blazes. This plan was released by the Biden…

AgricultureJunction City Daily Union

Producers with crop insurance to receive premium benefit for cover crops

Agricultural producers who have coverage under most crop insurance policies are eligible for a premium benefit from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) if they planted cover crops during this crop year. The Pandemic Cover Crop Program (PCCP), offered by USDA’s Risk Management Agency (RMA), helps farmers maintain their cover crop systems, despite the financial challenges posed by the pandemic.
Economyhawaii.gov

NEWS RELEASE: Review Insurance Policies and Deductibles Ahead of Hurricane Season

Hawaii Residents Encouraged to Review Insurance Policies and Deductibles. HONOLULU — As hurricane season approaches and Hawaii residents prepare their 14-day emergency kits, Insurance Division would like to encourage consumers to review their insurance policies and understand their deductibles. “It’s important to know what your policies cover before a disaster...
Economyaithority.com

Hot Startups : Latest News And Updates On Daily Roundup

AI Daily Roundup starts today! We are covering the top updates from around the world. The updates will feature state-of-the-art capabilities in artificial intelligence, Machine Learning, Robotic Process Automation, Fintech, and human-system interactions. We will cover the role of AI Daily Roundup and its application in various industries and daily lives.
IndustryPosted by
WOKV

Meat producer JBS says expects most plants working Wednesday

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — A ransomware attack on the world's largest meat processing company disrupted production around the world just weeks after a similar incident shut down a U.S. oil pipeline. Brazil's JBS SA, however, said late Tuesday that it had made “significant progress” in dealing with the cyberattack...
U.S. Politicssafetyandhealthmagazine.com

USDA to halt elimination of pork-processing line speed limits

Washington — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has indicated it will accept a March ruling of the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota that prohibits the removal of maximum line speeds in pork-processing plants. “The agency is committed to worker safety and ensuring a safe, reliable food supply,”...
Agriculturefarmersadvance.com

USTR Request for USMCA Dispute Settlement Panel on Canada Dairy Tariff-Rate Quota Administration

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative made a request to initiate a dispute settlement panel under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) to challenge Canada’s allocation of dairy tariff-rate quotas (TRQs). This is an important step for American agriculture, and one that brings the U.S. dairy sector closer to realizing the full benefits of the USMCA. Ambassador Tai's action today will help ensure that Canada upholds its commitments under the USMCA and puts our other agricultural trading partners on notice that they must play by the rules. I am hopeful of a swift resolution that allows Canadian consumers access to high-quality U.S. dairy products and delivers the economic opportunities promised under USMCA to U.S. dairy farmers.
Agriculture95.3 MNC

USDA Announces June 2021 Lending Rates for Agricultural Producers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced loan interest rates for June 2021, which are effective June 1. USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) loans provide important access to capital to help agricultural producers start or expand their farming operation, purchase equipment and storage structures, or meet cash flow needs. Operating...
Ohio StateFarm and Dairy

Ohio increases planting as market plunge stops

The tendency in the middle of May is for farmers to ignore marketing and concentrate on planting. In the 10 days leading up to May 24, farmers caught up planting in Ohio to levels above the average pace. At the same time, the serious break in grain prices that had...
Branch County, MIthedailyreporter.com

Farmers may be growing 'gold' this summer

Farmers may grow "gold" in their fields this summer. The U.S. Department of Agriculture released 2021 corn and soybean May World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates. In the report, the market year average prices for 2021 are projected at $5.70 per bushel for corn and $13.85 per bushel for soybeans, both near-record prices.
Healththedailyinsurancenews.com

Relook fee guidelines in healthcare insurance, Forum News & Top Stories

I refer to the article “Insurance Panel Poser: What Do Specialists Want?” (May 28) by Straits Times senior health correspondent Salma Khalik. The current phase two (heightened warning) reveals a flaw in the current panel system – it restricts the free flow of patients with elective surgery to private specialists, while public hospitals must save resources for Covid-19.
California Statebitchute.com

Good News in California? | Daily Walk 209

As we see the police state in Canada arrest more pastors, we are now starting to see some good news out of California. There have been several CA churches that have been fighting restrictions, and the courts are now starting to rule on these cases. …
Indiana State95.3 MNC

Pandemic EBT to help feed Indiana families this summer

(Indiana News Service) Many Indiana families will have an easier time feeding their children this summer. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced an extension of the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program. The program was first launched in March 2020 to reach children who qualify for free and reduced-price meals...
AgricultureDevils Lake Daily Journal

Drought Relief Programs Webinar Set

Producers who are experiencing drought-related challenges will have an opportunity to learn more about the programs the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) has to offer during a webinar that North Dakota State University Extension and the North Dakota FSA are hosting on Monday, June 7, at 11 a.m. Central time.
Agriculturekrcu.org

Secretary Tom Vilsack On USDA Debt Forgiveness For Black Farmers

Starting June 1, the Department of Agriculture will pay out thousands of dollars in loan forgiveness to Black and minority farmers in a bid to correct for more than a century of discrimination. More than $4 billion dollars from the American Rescue Plan have been allocated for the program. But...
Helena, MTroundupweb.com

Montana Farmers Encouraged To Participate In Wheat & Barley Varieties Survey

Helena - The Montana Department of Agriculture is reminding producers to participate in the upcoming Wheat and Barley Varieties Survey conducted by the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). “This year’s varieties survey will give our breeding program unique and widespread insight into the characteristics...
Congress & Courtspnwag.net

Stabenow Urges USDA to Implement Food and Ag Supply Chain Provisions

Senate Agriculture Committee Chair Debbie Stabenow urges the Department of Agriculture to implement American Rescue Plan provisions to protect food and farm workers. In a letter to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Stabenow states the American Rescue Plan “included resources so that the people who power our food and ag supply chain are protected and have the resources they need to stay safe and keep the shelves stocked.”