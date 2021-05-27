Cancel
Davenport, IA

Rick's Six: Shooting in Davenport park, plenty of rain, and no new COVID-19 cases in Scott County

By Rick Rector
Quad-Cities Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA good Thursday to all. We're looking at a bumpy weather road today with thunderstorms and cooler temps. Here is the latest forecast from the National Weather Service. Today will see a slight chance of showers before 10 a.m., a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 a.m. The high will be near 68 degrees. East winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

