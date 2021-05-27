Cancel
Cumberland County, NJ

Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 449,000 vaccinations

By Ahmad Austin
Atlantic City Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to state records, 449,791 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Wednesday morning. Around the state, 8,843,287 of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 8,485,313 doses, and 357,974 doses have been administered out of state. Additionally, 3,967,570 residents have been fully vaccinated in state and 167,420 have been fully vaccinated out of state for a total of 4,134,990.

EducationTimes Union

Murphy: NJ schools will open full-time, in person in fall

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Defending New Jersey's outlier to maintain an indoor mask mandate to fight COVID-19, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday also announced the state's schools will be open full-time and in person come the new school year. The August executive order allowing schools to offer remote and...
Atlantic County, NJatlantic-county.org

Armato Proposes Changes to PILOT at Expense of Non-Casino Taxpayers

On May 5, with no fanfare, Assemblyman John Armato quietly introduced a bill to amend the Casino Property Tax Stabilization Act, commonly referred to as the Casino PILOT (Payment In Lieu of Taxes) bill. The PILOT, sponsored by Armato’s colleague, Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, was signed into law in 2016 as a 10-year plan to stabilize taxes.
Public HealthPosted by
NJ Spotlight

TCNJ students are working with NJ’s communities to break down vaccine barriers

Students and faculty at the College of New Jersey are trying to change the narrative and get people more comfortable with getting vaccinated. New Jersey has now given at least one shot to 70% of adult residents, with 3.87 million adults now fully vaccinated. New Jersey’s vaccination rate is outpacing other states. But vaccine hesitancy remains, particularly among some of the state’s minority communities. Now the School of Nursing, Health and Exercise Science at The College of New Jersey is trying to figure out why. The school has partnered with the New Jersey Public Health Association to figure out how to better get the word out about vaccinations to those residents.
Long Branch, NJNew Jersey Herald

New Jersey music venues are waiting for COVID relief from state and feds

Like the Tom Petty song says, the waiting is the hardest part. New Jersey live music venues are waiting for the disbursement of funds from both the federal Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, which will allot $16 billion for venues across the country, and $15 million for Jersey venues from the state's disbursement of CARES Act funds.
Atlantic County, NJAtlantic City Press

Atlantic County COVID-19 vaccination site offering vaccines to those 12 and older

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic County COVID-19 vaccination mega site is now offering vaccines to those 12 and older. A parent or guardian must accompany those under 18. Walk-in vaccinations are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Those who have registered online and made an appointment through vaccination.atlanticare.org will be prioritized.
Public HealthPosted by
94.3 The Point

NJ ends outdoor masking requirement in public places

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday signed an executive order repealing the state's general outdoor masking requirement. But rules about masking in indoor public places remains in place. The state's outdoor masking policy had called for masks to be worn when social distancing was impossible. The virus is less...
Public HealthPosted by
92.7 WOBM

NJ’s Post-Travel Quarantine Mandate Has Finally Been Lifted

Good news for everyone who has a vacation planned for out of state this year. In a press conference Monday morning, Governor Phil Murphy has revealed that the mandate requiring for you to quarantine upon returning to the state of New Jersey is now lifted for those that are vaccinated and for those that can provide a negative COVID-19 test within 3 days.