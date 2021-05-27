Edible® Stores Welcome New Prototype Design in Markets Nationwide
New and Existing Locations Open With Modernized Model, Creating Theatre-Like Experiences For Customers. The world’s most beloved leading gifts and treats destination is debuting its freshly innovated prototype as new and existing franchisees continue to grow alongside the brand. The exciting, bright and contemporary model modernizes guests’ experiences and cultivates an atmosphere that brings the iconic arrangement process to life.www.franchising.com