Edible® Stores Welcome New Prototype Design in Markets Nationwide

Flagship store move coincides with company's sixth anniversary. "It's hard to fathom that it's been six years since we first started our journey with Clean Juice and how we've grown as an award-winning brand with more than 100 open locations nationwide," said Landon Eckles, co-founder and chief executive officer of Clean Juice. "This relocation of our flagship store reflects our growth as a company and our commitment to our guests, many of which bless us daily with their visits. The upgrades we've made from the double-sided cooler for app orders to the self-ordering kiosk will enhance the guest experience and serve as the blueprint for future Clean Juice restaurants."