Shares of Moderna Inc. were down 0.2% in premarket trading on Wednesday after it announced a deal with Unicef to supply 34 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in the fourth quarter of 2021 and up to 466 million doses of its mRNA shot in 2022. Moderna's stock is up 76.7% for the year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 11.8%. Results from the second interim analysis of the NIH-led Phase 1 study of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in the 56-70 and 71+ age groups were published on September 29 in The New England Journal of Medicine. On...