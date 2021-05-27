April was another record-breaking month for the R-V industry

Travel is different this summer. So is travel insurance. Together, the changes could affect your decision on whether, and how, to insure your vacation. As the pandemic recedes, a comeback is underway for the full-fledged family vacation — the kind that involves flying and an Airbnb or hotel stay — and probably costs more than the road trip you took last year. And as vacation spending rises, so could the amount spent to insure trips. Adroit Market Research predicts the premiums paid for travel insurance will rise by an average of nearly 8% a year between 2021 and 2028.