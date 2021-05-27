Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

April was another record-breaking month for the R-V industry

By Josh Williams
95.3 MNC
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleApril was another record-breaking month for the R-V industry. Factories shipped nearly 52,000 units. That’s a a more than 600% increase over April of last year, but you need to keep in mind that factories were closed due to the pandemic. Manufacturers have now set new RV shipment records during...

www.953mnc.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Air Travel
News Break
Cars
Related
Retailfoxnebraska.com

649,000 retail workers quit in April, largest one-month exodus ever recorded

GAINSVILLE, Fla. (WGFL) — Retail workers are quitting at record rates for higher-paying work, that's according to the U.S. Labor Department. Some 649,000 retail workers put in their notice in April, the industry’s largest one-month exodus since the Labor Department began tracking such data more than 20 years ago. Many...
Industryproductionmachining.com

Precision Machining Index Moderates After April’s Record High

The Gardner Business Intelligence (GBI): Precision Machining Index moderated to 63.7 in May after reporting record highs in each of the past two months. (See last month’s reading). The latest reading was supported by accelerating hiring activity and a further lengthening of order-to-fulfillment times for deliveries. The remaining measures of the overall Index moved lower as new orders, production supplier and backlog activity all reported slowing growth. Export orders contracted for the first time since February after reaching all-time highs in the prior two months.
Economymountainviewtoday.ca

Manufacturing sales fell 2.1% in April as chip shortage hurt auto industry

OTTAWA — Canadian manufacturing sales fell 2.1 per cent to $57.1 billion in April as the auto industry was hurt by a continued shortage of semiconductor chips that prompted companies to halt or slow production. Statistics Canada said Monday transportation equipment sales fell 23.6 per cent to $6.4 billion as...
EconomyBusiness Insider

Eurozone Industrial Production Growth Accelerates In April

(RTTNews) - Eurozone industrial production growth accelerated in April, data from Eurostat showed on Monday. Industrial production grew 0.8 percent on a monthly basis in April, faster than the 0.4 percent increase seen in March. This was the second consecutive rise in production and matched economists' expectations. Production of durable...
Travelstudybreaks.com

How the Travel Writing Industry Endured in a World at a Standstill

The business has had to adapt quickly over the past year in order to survive, but it’s unclear how permanent those changes will be. Among all the professions fundamentally changed by COVID-19, consider that of the travel writer. How do travel writers ply their trade when they can’t travel — and when no one can?
Industryaviacionline.com

Due to strike of controllers, there will be no cargo flights in Argentina

Don’t miss the latest aviation news from Latin America and Spain in our newly Aviacionline English Feed at Twitter and Telegram . You may also follow us in LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for our broader coverage in Spanish. The Aeronavation Protection and Safety Technicians and Employees Association (ATEPSA for its...
Travelaeroxplorer.com

Why U.S. Budget Airlines are Optimistic About Post-COVID Travel Numbers

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to fall globally, the number of people getting back into the air is rising each day. With this rise in travelers comes more demand for affordable ticket options, which is just what airlines such as Spirit and Frontier are known for. These two ultra-low-cost carriers (ULCCs) both are expecting their business to do very well post COVID due to just this reason. The airline's CEO's sat down at the Routes America Conference recently to discuss the future of their airlines.
Marketsreportsgo.com

Aeronautical Satcom Market Research Report, Growth Forecast 2025

Latest update on Aeronautical Satcom Market Analysis report published with an extensive market research, Aeronautical Satcom market growth analysis and Projection by – 2025. this report is highly predictive as it holds the over all market analysis of topmost companies into the Aeronautical Satcom industry. With the classified Aeronautical Satcom market research based on various growing regions this report provide leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on.
Aerospace & Defensereportsgo.com

Aircraft Cabin Upgrades Market Forecast 2020-2025, Latest Trends and Opportunities

Latest update on Aircraft Cabin Upgrades Market Analysis report published with an extensive market research, Aircraft Cabin Upgrades market growth analysis and Projection by – 2025. this report is highly predictive as it holds the over all market analysis of topmost companies into the Aircraft Cabin Upgrades industry. With the classified Aircraft Cabin Upgrades market research based on various growing regions this report provide leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on.
Aerospace & Defensebostonnews.net

Commercial Aircraft Maintenance Market Innovative Strategy by 2028 | AAR Corporation, Air China Technics / Ameco Beijing

JCMR recently broadcasted a new study in its database that highlights the in-depth market analysis with future prospects of Commercial Aircraft Maintenance market. The study covers significant data which makes the research document a handy resource for managers, industry executives and other key people get ready-to-access and self analyzed study along with graphs and tables to help understand market trends, drivers and market challenges. Some of the key players mentioned in this research are AAR Corporation, Air China Technics / Ameco Beijing, Air France Industries KLM Engineering And Maintenance, British Airways Engineering, Delta TechOps, GE Aviation, Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co. Ltd, Iberia Maintenance, Lufthansa Technik, MTU Aero Engines AG, Rolls-Royce plc, SIA Engineering Company Ltd, SR Technics, ST Aerospace Ltd, United Technologies Corporation.
Aerospace & Defensereportsgo.com

Aircraft Aerostructures Market Growth Trends Analysis 2020-2025

This report studies the Aircraft Aerostructures market size with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast 2020 to 2025. The report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Aircraft Aerostructures market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

Canada Will Lend Sunwing Airlines $100 Million To Offer Refunds

The Canadian government has reached an agreement with Sunwing Airlines to offer thousands of passengers refunds. The government will give the airline a C$100 million (US$81.3mn) loan to fund the massive backlog of refund requests. Travelers who made eligible bookings before 25th June 2021 for travel after 1st February 2020 can now receive refunds.
Lifestylemoney.com

5 Travel Insurance Tips for a Post-Pandemic World

Travel is different this summer. So is travel insurance. Together, the changes could affect your decision on whether, and how, to insure your vacation. As the pandemic recedes, a comeback is underway for the full-fledged family vacation — the kind that involves flying and an Airbnb or hotel stay — and probably costs more than the road trip you took last year. And as vacation spending rises, so could the amount spent to insure trips. Adroit Market Research predicts the premiums paid for travel insurance will rise by an average of nearly 8% a year between 2021 and 2028.
Public Healthsimpleflying.com

Air Canada Launches A Digital Health Passport Solution

Air Canada is launching a new digital health passport solution to simplify the passenger experience when traveling in these corona times. Through the Air Canada app, passengers will be able to upload their COVID-19 test results on select routes from Tuesday. The feature is being launched in partnership with Amadeus.
Energy IndustryCaymanmama.com

China Wind Power Analysis Market Outlook: Poised For a Strong 2021 – Press Release

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research Study of 81 pages on title ‘China Wind Power Analysis – Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2021’ with in-depth analysis, forecast and business moves. The study covers key regions and important players such as Shanghai Electric Power Co. Ltd., Jilin Power Share Co Ltd, Datang International Power Generation Co Ltd, China Suntien Green Energy Co Ltd, CECEP Wind-Power Corp Co Ltd, Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co Ltd.
Public HealthPosted by
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Travelers encouraged to plan ahead as COVID disruptions could result in rental car shortages

As travel optimism continues to grow amid updated CDC guidance, vaccine availability, and state re-openings, AAA travel advisors are seeing significant interest in bookings for rental cars heading into the summer travel season. However, travelers eager to hit the road may encounter high costs and limited availability due to pandemic-related disruptions.
Industryjioforme.com

Canadian passenger airline WestJet launches cargo ship division

Add Canada’s WestJet to the growing list of passenger airlines that will capture part of the fast-growing e-commerce market and create a full freight fleet to diversify their business. On Wednesday, Calgary-based WestJet acquired a small fleet of modified Boeing 737-800 freighters, and in the midst of strong air transport...