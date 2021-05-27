Cancel
Madison County, IN

Health Department's new mobile unit will expand services to residents

The Herald Bulletin
The Herald Bulletin
 6 days ago
ANDERSON — Making health care more accessible to residents of Madison County is the goal of the local Health Department.

The Madison County Health Department purchased a custom-built motor home that will eventually allow all of the services at the Anderson office to be available throughout the county.

The Health Department Mobile Unit, built by DVC Inc. of Burlington, Wisconsin, cost $452,000 and was purchased using federal COVID-19 funding. It took six months to construct.

“It was our goal to have it within a three- to five-year period about a year before COVID started,” Stephenie Grimes, administrator of the Health Department, said. “We were starting to look at our budget to figure out how and where we needed to save.”

She said the COVID funding presented the opportunity and it was quickly approved by the state because it is being used to distribute the vaccine.

Grimes said the mobile unit could be used in conjunction with the Madison County Emergency Management Agency and assist other counties if requested.

She said the Wisconsin company has constructed several motor homes for use by health departments. Grimes said they were helpful to realize what was needed and to understand how everything works.

“We’re planning to use it for anything and everything,” Grimes said. “We want to do eventually to help with child visits, back-to-school vaccinations. Partnering with other agencies, I envision it going into neighborhoods and do health screening.”

The long-range goal in the next five years is to offer services currently available at the Health Department office from the mobile unit, she said.

“We can take the mobile unit to any community in Madison County to provide services so people won’t have to travel to Anderson,” Grimes said.

Joe Davis, environmental supervisor for the Health Department, is tasked with driving the mobile unit.

“It’s a big vehicle,” he said. “It definitely takes some concentration. Knowing the routes and watching the corners.”

Grimes said she is going to request from the Madison County Council’s Personnel Committee approval to hire a part-time driver for the mobile unit. She said the Health Department has received another grant to pay the cost.

“We want to have a person designated to drive it,” she said. “Joe (Davis) has another job at the Health Department and can’t drive it as much as we want to use it.”

Davis said he has a travel trailer and that experience has helped with the driving of the mobile unit.

“There are side cameras to help turn,” he said. “I feel pretty comfortable. At first I was a little nervous.”

The unit gets an estimated 8 miles to the gallon and the department has budgeted for the expense.

“As I was coming up Eighth Street, it was parked by the river and when I was on the bridge didn’t know to cry or laugh,” Grimes said when the department took delivery. “It has been a goal and here it is. I have lots of plans for it.”

