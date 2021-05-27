Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

Robert Morris University cuts men’s and women’s hockey

WITF
 6 days ago
The move affects 55 athletes and seven staff members. (Moon Township) — Robert Morris University is cutting its men’s and women’s hockey programs, effective immediately. The school made the announcement Wednesday, saying the decision was part of a strategic initiative “intended to position the university to be amongst the most agile and professionally focused schools in the nation as it prepares for its upcoming 100th anniversary.”

Harrisburg, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
