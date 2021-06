NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted on murder and other charges. Sheriff Leland Falcon said Ronald Vallejo, 30, of Labadieville, is accused of shooting and killing Travin Smith, 30, also of Labadieville, on April 16. He added two others were injured in the shooting.