The Twin Cedars baseball team led things off in Lamoni Friday falling to the Demons 9-8. The Sabers softball team followed up the baseball game defeating Lamoni 5-0. On the baseball diamond, the Sabers went toe-to-toe with the Demons, who are tied for the top spot in the conference. Going into the seventh inning, Twin Cedars trailed the Demons 9-5 before mounting a rally to bring themselves within a run. The rally would fall short though as the Sabers dropped the game 9-8.