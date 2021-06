This week is National Police Officers Memorial Week. Officer M.A. “Bert” Conrey is a former Knoxville police officer whose memorial is located outside the Knoxville Police Department. Conrey’s end of watch was April 2nd, 1938 after he was attacked and beaten when he ordered an intoxicated couple off of the streets. Conrey was hospitalized with a broken jaw and other injuries and remained there until his death 16 days later due to a brain hemorrhage. Both suspects were convicted of second degree murder and sentenced to 45 years in jail.