Simpson’s Jenna Taylor Named as Academic All-America
Simpson College women’s basketball senior Jenna Taylor has been named to the CoSIDA Division III Academic All-America of the Year as announced by the College Sports Information Directors Association this week. Taylor led the program to a 12-0 record and an American Rivers Conference title, averaging 20.1 points per contest and 9 rebounds, and shooting 48.3% from long range. Taylor also earned a perfect 4.0 GPA majoring in accounting and economics. Taylor was also named as the American Rivers Conference MVP, recognition on the D3hoops.com and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-America Teams, and has earned American Rivers Conference and D3hoops.com All-West Region Players of the Year distinction.www.kniakrls.com