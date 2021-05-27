Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Simpson’s Jenna Taylor Named as Academic All-America

By Andrew Swadner
kniakrls.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimpson College women’s basketball senior Jenna Taylor has been named to the CoSIDA Division III Academic All-America of the Year as announced by the College Sports Information Directors Association this week. Taylor led the program to a 12-0 record and an American Rivers Conference title, averaging 20.1 points per contest and 9 rebounds, and shooting 48.3% from long range. Taylor also earned a perfect 4.0 GPA majoring in accounting and economics. Taylor was also named as the American Rivers Conference MVP, recognition on the D3hoops.com and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-America Teams, and has earned American Rivers Conference and D3hoops.com All-West Region Players of the Year distinction.

www.kniakrls.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academic All America#Women Sports#Shooting Sports#The Cosida Division Iii#Gpa#D3hoops Com#Academic All America#Senior Jenna Taylor#Simpson College Women#Cosida#This Week#Recognition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Indianapolis, INUniversity of Indianapolis

Softball Trio Named All-America by CoSIDA

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – UIndy student-athletes Kenzee Smith, Hallie Waters and Gianni Iannantone garnered national recognition Wednesday with the release of the 2021 Division II Collegiate Commissioners Association's All-America softball teams. Smith picked up first-team accolades, while Waters was named to the third team and Iannantone earned honorable mention. Smith continues...
Deland, FLstetson.edu

Riley Russell, Chloe Temples Named to the ASUN All-Academic Team

Stetson University center fielder Riley Russell (Dallas, Ga.) and pitcher Chloe Temples (Marianna, Fla.) have been named to the ASUN Softball All-Academic team, the league announced Thursday, May 20. It is the first ASUN All-Academic team selection for either player. Russell currently maintains a perfect 4.0 GPA as a graduate...
Missouri Stateozarkradionews.com

Braswell Named to Sophomore All-America Team

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Missouri State defensive back Montrae Braswell was recognized Wednesday on the Hero Sports FCS Sophomore All-American Football Team. Braswell, a cornerback from Avon Park, Fla., was a first-team selection on the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference Team this season and represents a Bears program that claimed a share of the MVFC title for the first time in 30 seasons.
Saint Louis, MOwustl.edu

Oakley Named WGCA Honorable Mention All-America

St. Louis, Mo., May 19, 2021 – First-year Caraline Oakley of the Washington University in St. Louis women's golf team earned three accolades for her performance in the Spring 2021 season. Oakley earned Women's Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) Honorable Mention All-America and Midwest All-Region honors. She was also one of...
New Orleans, LAsouthjerseylocalnews.com

Rowan's Notarianni and Taylor named to all-region team

NEW ORLEANS, LA >> Rowan’s Nicole Notarianni and Makayla Taylor were named to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Atlantic All-Region Team. Notarianni was selected in the 100 meter hurdles while Taylor earned the honor in the discus. The top-five individuals in each event from the region receive All-Region honors.
Violent Crimeskoze.com

LC’s Bailey becomes first men’s basketball First-Team Academic All-American

Lewis-Clark State senior guard Hodges Bailey has been named an NAIA 1st Team Academic All-American – the first in Warrior men’s basketball history. A native of Centrailia, Washington, Bailey graduated with a 3.96 GPA and a degree in Business Administration. He was the most dangerous Warrior from behind the 3-point line this season with a team-leading 48.7 shooting percent. The mark ranked 21st in the NAIA and is the seventh-best in program history. Bailey was voted First-Team All-Cascade Conference, the Cascade Conference Defender of the Year and was named to the NAIA All-National Tournament Team.
Fairfield, CTsacredheartpioneers.com

Chestnut Named to Hero Sports All-America Team

FAIRFIELD, Conn. – Award season is not over for Sacred Heart University running back Julius Chestnut. The junior picked up his sixth national honor as he was named to the Hero Sports 2020-21 All-America team. Third in the voting for the Walter Payton Award, he also earned First-Team All-America honors...
Louisville, KYbellarmine.edu

Baseball's Finerty, Miley honored on ASUN All-Academic Team

ATLANTA — Senior third baseman Josh Finerty and senior starting pitcher Deylen Miley were named to the 13-member ASUN All-Academic Team for baseball, the league announced Thursday. Nominees had to carry a minimum 3.30 cumulative GPA (on a 4.0 scale), completed four semesters of college coursework OR 50 percent of...
SportsCollege Heights Herald

WKU Track & Field’s Ogorek earns C-USA All-Academic Team honors

WKU Track & Field senior pole vaulter Nikki Ogorek became the first Hilltopper named to the Conference USA Women’s Track & Field All-Academic Team under the tenure of Director of Cross Country/Track & Field Brent Chumbley, the league announced on Wednesday. The Bloomington, Indiana native maintained a 4.0 GPA across...
Sportschatsports.com

Gruenwald named to C-USA All-Academic Team

DALLAS — UTSA's Ingeborg Gruenwald has been named to the Conference USA Track & Field All-Academic Team, the league office announced Wednesday. Gruenwald was one of 11 student-athletes chosen to the women's team in a vote by the conference's academic advisers. She is UTSA's 16th overall selection for the squad and the Roadrunners now have placed at least one student-athlete on the C-USA Track & Field All-Academic Team each year since joining the league in 2013-14. There was no team selected in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Baseballspotonflorida.com

Andrew MacNeil Named to ASUN All-Academic Team

Andrew MacNeil Stetson University outfielder Andrew MacNeil has earned the first of what promises to be a grocery cart full of post-season awards by being named to the ASUN All-Academic Baseball Team for the fourth time in his career. A graduate student from Gainesville, Fla., MacNeil...
SportsHerald-Times

Softball: Bennett, Deckard named Academic All-State

BEDFORD — Were you a high-school student/athlete whose grade-point average was lower than your softball batting average it would not be a good thing. Flip the script, however, and it becomes a very positive statistic. And if the GPA rises far past the hitting numbers, it brings you high recognition for your prowess with the books and the bats.
College SportsMidland Daily News

NU's Brooks named First Team All-America

Northwood senior outfielder Cole Brooks has earned First Team All-America honors from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, the school announced recently, becoming only the second NU player ever to receive that accolade. David Vinsky was named First Team All-America for the Timberwolves in 2017. Brooks, who was also named...
College Sportsnsudemons.com

Roblow named to Freshman All-America team

NATCHITOCHES – A combination of the expanded redshirt rule and the delay of the football season because of the COVID-19 pandemic witnessed Scotty Roblow start his Northwestern State career as a kicker in 2019 and end his redshirt freshman season as a punter in 2021. Roblow also ended his freshman...
Sportschatsports.com

Taylor Named Inside Lacrosse Media All-American

PHILADELPHIA - Temple lacrosse defender Courtney Taylor has been named Inside Lacrosse Media All-American Honorable Mention, as announced Friday afternoon. Taylor was recently named First-Team All-Region by the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA). The senior has had one of the best seasons in recent Temple lacrosse history and was invited to the 2021 USA Women's Lacrosse National Team tryouts next month.
Toledo, OHchatsports.com

Ten Rockets Named to Academic All-MAC

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The University of Toledo women's soccer team placed 10 student-athletes on the Academic All-MAC team, the league office announced Tuesday. The Rockets are represented by redshirt freshman Emma Boutorwick, senior Claire Cahalan, junior Ashton Cassel, sophomore Marcy Clark, sophomore Stephanie Currie, junior Betsy Lueck, junior Anita Mancini, sophomore Rylee Michaels, sophomore Brooke Stonehouse and junior Maddie Wilhoite. Boutorwick, Cassel and Lueck topped Toledo academically with perfect 4.0 grade-point average.
Soccerchatsports.com

Sharts Named United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-America

KANSAS CITY — Colorado defender Hannah Sharts added to her postseason accolades, earning United Soccer Coaches Second Team Scholar All-America and First Team All-West Region on Thursday. Sharts, a junior from Newbury Park, Calif., completed her undergrad with a 3.90 GPA in communications and is pursuing a Master's in organizational...