Central track squad returns to North Carolina, national meet

Meet this week’s nominees for the Charlotte Observer girls athlete of the week. Readers can vote as often as they like until Friday, around noon, when the poll will close. Caileen Almeida, Myers Park Soccer: The Mustangs’ senior forward netted a free-kick from 40 yards out to put the game away as the Myers Park girls’ soccer team won its first 4A state championship 2-0 over Pinecrest at Grimsley High in Greensboro May 14.