Central track squad returns to North Carolina, national meet
Seven members of the Central College men's and women's track and field program are in North Carolina for the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships including a few who missed out on a chance to compete the last time a national meet was in North Carolina. North Carolina A&T State University and the Greensboro Sports Foundation are hosting this year's meet at the Irwin Belk Track in Greensboro. The three-day meet kicks off today.