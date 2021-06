But for all his brilliance, not every F1 weekend turned out as he liked – and this day marks the anniversary of the only time that the Brazilian failed to qualify. Senna had arrived at the 1984 San Marino Grand Prix fresh off the back of a tough outing at the Belgian GP, where he had finished in seventh place and out of the points for Toleman (although would be promoted one place later in the year following Tyrrell's disqualification).