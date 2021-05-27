Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

MIT Smart Clothes: Tactile Textiles Sense Movement via Touch

By Adam Conner-Simons, MIT CSAIL
scitechdaily.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy measuring a person’s movements and poses, smart clothes developed at MIT CSAIL could be used for athletic training, rehabilitation, or health-monitoring for elder-care facilities. In recent years there have been exciting breakthroughs in wearable technologies, like smartwatches that can monitor your breathing and blood oxygen levels. But what about...

scitechdaily.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mit#Wearable Computer#Clothing#Smart Robots#Smart Technologies#Artificial Sensors#Mit Csail#Nature Electronics#Toyota Research Institute#Smart Clothes#Tactile Footprints#Wearable Technologies#Special Fibers#Technique#Prototypes#Environment Interactions#Sensor Arrays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Technology
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
News Break
Computer Science
Related
Engineeringnewsbrig.com

Researchers boost robotic arm movement by adding a sense of touch

Nathan Copeland knows a thing or two about brain implants. More than a decade after a car crash left him paralyzed from the chest down, Copeland enrolled in a medical trial that helped him to regain his sense of touch. The breakthrough saw scientists implant chips in his brain that allowed him to control a robotic hand. Back in 2016, Copeland flexed his new appendage by fist-bumping then President Barack Obama. Now, in his mid-30s, he’s become the focal point of another scientific breakthrough.
EngineeringScience Daily

Brain stimulation evoking sense of touch improves control of robotic arm

Most able-bodied people take their ability to perform simple daily tasks for granted -- when they reach for a warm mug of coffee, they can feel its weight and temperature and adjust their grip accordingly so that no liquid is spilled. People with full sensory and motor control of their arms and hands can feel that they've made contact with an object the instant they touch or grasp it, allowing them to start moving or lifting it with confidence.
Beauty & Fashionmit.edu

MIT News | Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Financial Times reporter Ellie Pithers spotlights the contributions of several teams of MIT researchers to the future of sneaker design, currently on display at the London Design Museum. The “Breathing Show,” which was developed by designers from the MIT Design Lab and Puma, “is made from a molded material that contains cavities filled with bacteria; responding to heat generated by the foot, the bacteria eats away at the material to create a hole that allows air to enter and circulate.”
Chemistrymit.edu

MIT turns “magic” material into versatile electronic devices

MIT researchers and colleagues have turned a “magic” material composed of atomically thin layers of carbon into three useful electronic devices. Normally, such devices, all key to the quantum electronics industry, are created using a variety of materials that require multiple fabrication steps. The MIT approach automatically solves a variety of problems associated with those more complicated processes.
EnvironmentGreenBiz

Automating textile waste will change the game for clothing recycling

Textile and fashion industry have a huge circular potential that has yet to be developed. One of the main issues holding back the application of the circular economy in this sector is sorting through textile waste, which requires a high degree of precision and is still performed manually. Being able to automate the process and launch it on an industrial scale therefore will be the key to a real revolution in the world of textiles.
HealthNature.com

Sensing of joint and spinal bending or stretching via a retractable and wearable badge reel

Human motions, such as joint/spinal bending or stretching, often contain information that is useful for orthopedic/neural disease diagnosis, rehabilitation, and prevention. Here, we show a badge-reel-like stretch sensing device with a grating-structured triboelectric nanogenerator exhibiting a stretching sensitivity of 8 V mm−1, a minimum resolution of 0.6 mm, a low hysteresis, and a high durability (over 120 thousand cycles). Experimental and theoretical investigations are performed to define the key features of the device. Studies from human natural daily activities and exercise demonstrate the functionality of the sensor for real-time recording of knee/arm bending, neck/waist twisting, and so on. We also used the device in a spinal laboratory, monitoring human subjects’ spine motions, and validated the measurements using the commercial inclinometer and hunchback instrument. We anticipate that the lightweight, precise and durable stretch sensor applied to spinal monitoring could help mitigate the risk of long-term abnormal postural habits induced diseases.
TechnologyEurekAlert

Brain-computer interface with artificial tactile feedback improves robotic arm control

A brain-computer interface that didn't rely on vision alone but also mimics the sensation of touch dramatically improved the ability of a person with tetraplegia to manipulate objects with a brain-controlled robotic limb. The participant performed various tasks at a level comparable to able-bodied humans. Prosthetic devices controlled by brain-computer interfaces (BCIs), which measure movement-related brain activity from implanted electrodes and translate it into the conscious control of a robotic limb, have enabled some paralyzed users to regain functional movement. However, the use of BCI-controlled systems is limited. They often rely on visual cues alone and lack the critical sensory feedback from being able to feel the objects being grasped. To address this, Sharlene Flesher et al. added an afferent channel to the BCI to mimic sensory input from the skin of a hand, resulting in a system that both "reads" and "writes" information to the brain. Flesher et al.'s bidirectional BCI reads neural activity from the brain's motor cortex to control the robotic arm. At the same time, sensors on the robotic hand's "skin" recode the mechanical forces it experiences, transmitting them back to the somatosensory cortex through intracortical microsimulation, allowing the user to perceive tactile sensations as if they were generated from their own hand. The male participant in this study was a 28-year-old who had sustained an injury 10 years prior. With the new BCI, he substantially improved trial times for a series of upper-limb assessments involving moving different shaped objects, including emptying a cup full of bits of paper and plastic that was on the right of a table into an empty cup on the left. In all tasks, his times were reduced by half compared to doing the same work without a BCI that provided tactile feedback, from a median time of 20.9 seconds to 10.2 seconds. "The results of Flesher et al. open up many avenues of inquiry, including the possibility of advancing robotics and the development of tactile artificial skins into clinical use, to transhumanist questions about augmenting human capabilities with nonbiological sensors," writes Aldo Faisal in a related Perspective.
Apparelconnectorsupplier.com

Powerful e-Textiles Promise Washable, Wearable Connectivity

Small, lightweight, and wearable doesn’t cut it for designers of e-textiles. New flexible, conductive fabrics make wearable electronics even more comfortable and connected. The continuous downscaling of connectivity products has opened up new possibilities in the world of e-textiles. In this emerging area of electronic design, engineers have moved beyond small and lightweight wearables that can be attached to a person’s body or clothing; the next frontier is clothing and other fabric items that are electronic devices. Micro-fine conductive fibers, nano-miniature sensors and batteries, and new PCB printing technologies have made it possible to design flexible, stretchable, washable, compressible, and shapable textiles. This field has already produced applications such as gloves embedded with haptic sensors, smart bandages and other medical fabrics, and garments that can provide heat or emit light. Numerous concepts are in development for automotive, sports, space exploration, and fashion applications.
TechnologyPosted by
AFP

New sensation: pioneering mind-controlled arm restores sense of touch

Imagine being able to control a robotic arm from a distance, using only your mind. Now imagine being able to feel when its fingers grasp an object, as though it were your own hand. US researchers published a study in the journal Science on Thursday about the world's first brain-computer interface that allowed a volunteer with paralysis from the chest down to accomplish this very feat. The team say their work demonstrates that adding a sense of touch drastically improves the functionality of prosthetics for quadriplegics, compared to having them rely on visual cues alone. "I am the first human in the world to have implants in the sensory cortex that they can use to stimulate my brain directly," Nathan Copeland, 34, told AFP.
Electronicsthecherawchronicle.com

A brain implant that a robotic arm creates a sense of touch

One of the most impressive examples is the promise of a brain implant On the video Where a paralyzed person controls a robotic arm, nothing but the mind. Technology alone is impressive, but the joy that appears on respondents’ faces when they first had a drink more than a decade ago really shows just how important this technology really is.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

4 Tools for Reproducible Jupyter Notebooks

Jupyter notebooks have a somewhat poor reputation in the wider programming community. Joel Grus’ famous “I don’t like notebooks” talk, which he bravely gave at JupyterCon in 2018, covered many of the reasons why. Typically notebooks are seen to promote poor coding practices as they can be difficult to version control, often rely on cells being run in a specific order to return correct results and can be tricky to test and debug.
Travelsmartcitiesworld.net

UK council deploys smart sensors to monitor travel and transport movements

Richmond Council in the UK is deploying sensors to provide insights into travel and pedestrian movements to better inform planning as lockdown restrictions ease. The project will help the council understand whether residents have permanently shifted habits since the pandemic as well as how they move around their local areas.
Engineeringdoctorslounge.com

Man’s Robotic Arm Works Faster With High-Tech Sense of Touch

MONDAY, May 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The robot hand extends toward a small cube, guided by signals from electrodes implanted in the brain of partially paralyzed patient Nathan Copeland. In surprisingly smooth fashion, Copeland's mind directs the robot hand to pick up the cube and move it to another...
Engineeringthewestonforum.com

The face of a tech robot reflects facial expressions – Wissenschaft.de

If you smile at them, “EVA” answers the friendly expression: Researchers have developed a robot that can capture and imitate the facial expressions of nearby people using artificial intelligence and advanced fine motor skills. This concept is another step towards the goal of making “technical beings” appear more human in order to make interacting with them more enjoyable.
Engineeringroboticstomorrow.com

OLRP Makes Touch-Sensing Easy

Touch-sensing is used to adjust the weld positions on real parts that fluctuate due to manufacturing imperfections. First, the robot needs a “Master Point” or a “Master Program”; a program where the points are in the ideal location in space. In our previous article, Virtual to Reality: Delivering Accuracy to...
Computersadafruit.com

A simple MicroPython driver for generic 64Mb PSRAM @micropython

MarksBench have developed a very simple MicroPython module/driver for Espressif/Generic 64Mbit SPI PSRAM (Adafruit product ID: 4677 or similar). Works with RP2040, should work with other MicroPython boards that have SPI. GitHub page here and in the MicroPython forum post here. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s...
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

Acquisitions in the electronics space …

We’re getting ready to send over our interview questions to Siemens / SupplyFrame / Hackaday, etc. are we missing any of the notable acquisitions in this space?. Altium acquired Octopart and Ciiva, Mouser (owned by TTI) acquired CrowdSupply, Avnet acquired hackster.io and Dragon Innovation, Autodesk acquired Instructables, Upchain, and EAGLE, Newark is element14, Siemens acquired Avatar, SupplyFrame, Hackaday and Tindie.
ComputersGamespot

Learn How To Build IoT Devices With ESP32 With This Expert-Led Training

Convenience has always been the driving force of human ingenuity. From its simplest forms such as hand tools, wheels, and inclined planes, technology has allowed humans to live more comfortably. Most modern technology essentially does the same thing, though it's gotten much more complicated. Your automated sprinkler systems, voice-controlled lights, and smart doorbells are just a few examples of modern conveniences that are controlled by the internet, aptly earning these devices the name "Internet of Things."