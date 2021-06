May 18—SALEM — Art isn't just happening in June. It's returning with the sense of collaboration that caused it to thrive at each Arts Festival prior to the pandemic. The Salem Arts Festival will run from Friday, June 4, to Sunday, June 6. It's the second iteration of the annual festival to run under COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, and uniquely the first major public event for Salem since the pandemic shut most parts of life down last March, according to Kylie Sullivan, executive director of Salem Main Streets, one of two Salem organizations that team up for the event alongside Creative Collective.