I wake up between 5 and 6:30 a.m., depending how early the world lets me go to bed. Whatever time it is, the dog instantly would like to go for a walk, so out we go, in all weather. This morning was warm and wet; it had rained during the night and everything was dripping. A Blackburnian warbler was singing in the mature deciduous trees, somewhere halfway up into the canopy. A black-and-white warbler was sii-sii-siing in the hemlocks along the woods road. The yellowthroat witchity-ed by the brook. But otherwise, it was surprisingly quiet.