Alan Partridge fans sign petition for Steve Coogan to host The One Show in character

By Greg Evans
Indy100
 6 days ago
A petition has been signed by more than 1,000 people to have Steve Coogan host BBC’s The One Show as his Alan Partridge persona.

If you’ve been keeping up to date with Partridge, the character is currently in the second season of This Time, a direct spoof of The One Show’s light entertainment, which he hosts alongside Jenni Gresham, played by Susannah Fielding.

Although it might not be peak Partridge (unlike this moment from Matt Hancock yesterday), the show has definitely won over fans, who we dare say prefer it to The One Show and they now want Coogan and Fielding on the real thing.

The petition has already been signed by more than 1,500 people. The petition was started by Kieran Truefitt and the description reads: “As This Time is a clear parody of shows such as The One Show, we all want to see Steve Coogan and Susannah Fielding guest present a one-off episode of The One Show.”

Can’t really argue with that.

Fielding appears to be in full support of the idea and told her followers on Twitter to support the “very worthy cause.”

No word from Coogan yet but given that Partridge has existed on our screen for 30 years now and has appeared on TV, radio, film, books, podcasts and now a live stage tour, we dare say that he would be up for it.

This is hardly the first time that fans have attempted to get Partridge on a real-life show. Previous but sadly unsuccessful petitions have called for Partridge to host Top Gear and Good Morning Britain after Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan left their roles on those respective shows.

The One Show has been a permanent fixture of BBC programming since 2007 and is currently presented by Alex Jones, Jermaine Jenas and Ronan Keating.

Related
WorldNew Haven Register

Steve Coogan Unveils Spring 2022 U.K., Ireland Tour for 'Stratagem With Alan Partridge' - Global Bulletin

In today’s Global Bulletin, Steve Coogan takes Alan Partridge on the road; Another Screen offers a free, month-long selection of films from Palestinian women filmmakers; Spain gets a “Temptation Island” spinoff show; the Gulf Cooperation Council launches a campaign to bring audiences back to the cinema post-COVID; VIS makes its first reality format deal in the Nordics with SVT; and ITV appoints Kunal Shah as sales director for South Asia.
WorldThe Guardian

Alan Partridge takes the stage with a Stratagem to heal Britain

Alan Partridge is to embark on a UK arena tour to heal a “scissored isle” that is less united than ever. In the new stage show Stratagem, Steve Coogan will once more don the blazer of the indefatigable broadcaster as he ponders a harmonious way forward in the wake of Brexit and the pandemic. “Wearing a head-mic favoured by TED talkers, market hawkers, TV evangelists, backing singers and carnival barkers, Alan combines all these roles and more,” runs the announcement.
TV SeriesThe Guardian

No, Alan, no! Why Partridge on The One Show would be a national disaster

If you are a fan of putting your name to inconsequential things that have no real impact on the world, I have good news. There is a new online petition to sign. It’s called “Allow Coogan and Fielding to present an episode of The One Show”, and, at time of writing, it has just over 1,500 signatures. This makes it slightly less successful than a petition by the Brimscombe Port Community Interest Businesses in Gloucester, who are trying to get a six-month lease extension for a municipal skate park.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Rebel' Canceled: Katey Sagal Supports Fan Petition to Save ABC Series

ABC shocked viewers on Friday when it announced its decision to cancel Rebel. While the cancellation came just five episodes into Rebel's freshman run, the series had already earned itself a loyal fanbase, with many members now fighting to keep the show alive. After fans created a Change.org petition calling on the network to save the series, leading star Katey Sagal backed the move online.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

Fans Think James Valdez Will Be the Next Character to Die on 'Queen of the South'

The Queen of the South Season 5 trailer revealed that Teresa Mendoza (played by Alice Braga) has nothing to lose after the calculated murder of her godson Tony. But now that her former partner and ex-lover James Valdez (played by Peter Gadiot) has escaped the captivity of series nemesis Devon Finch and returned to New Orleans, it seems that Teresa is at risk of losing yet another loved one. So, does James die in Queen of the South?
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

David Alan Grier: I turned down the chance to become an SNL cast member after I hosted the show

“NBC came and they offered me a spot on SNL. This was after In Living Color," said Grier, who hosted Saturday Night Live in 1995 and 1997, in an interview with The Last Laugh podcast. "They said, will you join the cast? But for me, it was like, when you’re the host, you call all the shots. So I said, I can’t be in front of the cast and then six months later I’m behind the cast. Like, ‘Isn’t that the dude that was hosting like nine months ago?’ Also, after doing In Living Color, I wanted to do a different kind of show. So I didn’t do it, but I still go and see people on SNL and visit and Lorne (Michaels) and those guys are so gracious. I remember after my first time hosting, Lorne called me in his office and he said, ‘David, I want you to think of SNL like your second home. It’s a lot like our relationship that we had with Steve Martin or Tom Hanks. Inside my brain’s exploding. And after that, I never heard from Lorne.”
TV ShowsBBC

Masked Dancer: Flamingo becomes second celeb to leave show

Sunday evening saw the second celebrity eliminated from The Masked Dancer, as six more characters made their mark on the stage. It was the turn of Squirrel, Carwash, Flamingo, Rubber Chicken, Frog and Beagle - and it was Flamingo who was voted off the show!. When Flamingo took of her...
CelebritiesPosted by
Indy100

Friends reunion director defends Matthew Perry after mean comments from trolls about actor’s slurred speech

The director of the Friends reunion film has defended Matthew Perry, after people commented on the actor’s apparent slurred speech. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Ben Winston said Perry was healthy when recording the film after people speculated about his state. He said: "Yes, he was great. People can sometimes just be unkind. I wish they weren't. I loved working with him. He's a brilliantly funny man and I thought he had some great one-liners in the show.