‘Gentleman Driver’ | Graham Hill | Martin Allen

Jeremy Martin, the 5’ 5”, 135-pound two-time Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross 250 Champion (2014 and 2015) will be back to racing tomorrow out at Pala Raceway here in Southern California after his entire 2021 supercross season was destroyed after being landed upon 15 seconds into the Orlando 2 250SX West Supercross main event. Jeremy Martin is straight-up ready to roll and ready to make a run at what he hopes to be his third AMA 250MX Championship. And he can absolutely make it happen, too. A 17-time 250cc National winner, the diminutive, fierce fighting racer from Minnesota attacks the track and attacks the competition like no other and as we all know, is absolutely capable of winning every single 250cc moto he lines up for. In excellent racing shape, confident and in good spirits, Martin, who was a fighting runner-up to eventual champion Dylan Ferrandis in the 2020 250MX title battle, can’t wait to drop the clutch tomorrow afternoon and race like a man possessed into the first corner of the ’21 250MX campaign and we spoke with him. Check it out.