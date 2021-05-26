Definitions for recycled plastics must not be set by companies

Last week, at Amazon’s annual general meeting (AGM), 35.5% of the company’s shareholders voted for a resolution to require the e-commerce giant to issue by year end a report quantifying its use of single-use plastics. The resolution was presented by Conrad MacKerron, Senior Vice President of As You Sow. As You Sow, along with Green Century, filed the resolution. Support for the resolution, which was expected to be defeated at this initial meeting, exceeded expectations. It received the second most “yes” votes of any of the 14 shareholder resolutions considered at the company’s AGM. Oceana, which issued a report in December 2020 exposing the scale of Amazon’s plastic problem and its impact on the oceans, previously called on shareholders to support this resolution. Oceana Senior Vice President Matt Littlejohn issued the following statement after Amazon shareholders rejected the resolution: