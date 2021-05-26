Cancel
Environment

Definitions for recycled plastics must not be set by companies

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, ECOS, Zero Waste Europe, and the Rethink Plastic alliance have sent a letter calling on the European Commission to put on hold the development of overarching standards on plastics recyclability until related EU laws are adopted. Going ahead with this standardisation process now would give companies the opportunity to...

Posted by
Reuters

Metals recycling in EU could collapse under new rules, companies say

Europe's metals recycling industry could collapse under the European Commission's proposed changes to waste shipments that clamp down on exports to encourage recycling, members of the Bureau of International Recycling (BIR) have warned. The EU proposals aim to restrict the export of waste materials such as metals, plastics and textiles...
Environmentworldcapitaltimes.com

NextGenerationEU: European Commission to issue around €80 billion in long-term bonds as part of funding plan for 2021

Yesterday (2 June) at the EU Green Week, Europe’s biggest environmental event, the winners of the 2021 LIFE Awards were announced by the EU’s LIFE programme – the EU’s funding instrument for the environment and climate action. The LIFE Awards recognise the most innovative, inspirational and effective LIFE projects in three categories: nature protection, environment and climate action. This year’s Awards honoured winners in three different categories from the Slovakia (Nature), Spain (Environment), and France (Climate Action). The public also voted for their favourite project in the Citizens’ Award going to an Italian project, and the work and dedication of young volunteers were recognised in the LIFE4Youth Award with a selected project also from Italy.
EnvironmentICIS Chemical Business

VIDEO: Asia plastics recycling outlook amid COVID-19 resurgence

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Analyst Jia Hui Tan talks about how the resurgence of COVID-19 in Asia will impact the plastics recycling sector and the region’s sustainability commitments. Small recyclers may halt operations. Asia may export more R-PET flakes long-term. Governments, brand owners renew sustainability commitments amid pandemic. This video is the second...
Environmentwastetodaymagazine.com

DOE invests $14.5M in plastics recycling R&D

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), Washington, has announced it plans to invest up to $14.5 million for research and development to cut waste and reduce the energy used to recycle single-use plastics such as plastic bags, wraps and films. This funding is part of the department’s Plastics Innovation Challenge.
Environmentiebusinessdaily.com

Riverside plastic recycling facility sold

An Ohio company has announced its plans to buy CarbonLITE’s PET recycling facility in Riverside. Evergreen, the plastic recycling division of Greenbridge in Mentor, Ohio, plans to buy the 220,000-square-foot facility at 875 Michigan Ave. for an undisclosed sum, according to a statement released Tuesday. Further details of the transaction...
Environmentwaste360.com

How Plastic Bank Trades Ocean-Bound Waste For Cash

About one garbage truck full of plastic is dumped into oceans every minute, inundating poor countries with lacking waste management infrastructure to deal with it. Their fast-accumulating ocean pollution adds to other distresses: little to no money for food, health care, or to send kids to school. Social enterprise company Plastic Bank created a model to address both problems: ocean-bound plastics and poverty. Launched in 2013, it turns plastic trash into cash for locals who collect it.
EnvironmentICIS Chemical Business

EU partnership to fund commercial green hydrogen projects from 2022

LONDON (ICIS)--Green hydrogen will be among the four recipient sectors of a new investment of up to €820m between 2022-2026 under a new partnership between the European Commission and Breakthrough Energy Catalyst, the EU body announced on Wednesday. Breakthrough Energy Catalyst is a financing vehicle under the umbrella of the...
Environmentkamcity.com

Britvic’s Ballygowan Water Brands Moves To Recycled Plastic

Britvic-owned Irish water brand, Ballygowan Mineral Water, is moving to 100% recycled plastic bottles after the company invested €2m in its operations at the company’s Newcastle West source in Limerick. The move is part of Britvic’s Healthier People, Healthier Planet sustainability strategy, which will see all its bottles including Robinsons,...
EnvironmentDaily Progress

Opinion/Editorial: Plastic-bag taxes must effect real change

Recently, Roanoke became the first Virginia locality to institute a 5-cent tax on single-use plastic bags at grocery, convenience and drug stores. The General Assembly passed legislation just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, giving cities and counties the option to levy the disposable bag fee. The Code of Virginia states that revenue must go toward environmental cleanup efforts, waste reduction education programs, pollution and litter mitigation initiatives, or the provision of reusable bags to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Women, Infants and Children Program recipients.
EnvironmentLas Vegas Herald

Recycled Plastic Market to Witness Considerable Upsurge During 2021-2028

Adverse environmental impact of plastics disposal, raising consciousness on energy savings, and growing knowledge to control the pollution caused by plastic disposal and the environmental benefits, which include power savings, are some of the major factors boosting the growth of the recycled plastics market. Also, raising concerns about sustainable as well as renewable packaging options have primarily increased with improvements in consumer education, and a growing knowledge of health and the climate has provided new possibilities for recycled plastics. The growing demand for artificial textiles will be one of the significant trends in the recycled plastics market.
EnvironmentNew Scientist

Can the UK recycle plastic without dumping it on other countries?

THE grim piles of plastic waste blanketing riversides and burning next to roads around the Turkish province of Adana didn’t take long to trace back to other countries. An investigation by campaigners Greenpeace UK in March found single-use carrier bags, yogurt pots, milk bottle labels and other items with UK supermarket labels among the material at 10 sites of illegally dumped rubbish.
EnvironmentUS News and World Report

EU Policy-Makers Give Expert Advisers More Say on Green Finance Rules

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission will allow its environmental advisers greater scope to critique the bloc's sustainable finance rules, after some advisers said it had disregarded science to win a political compromise on which investments to label as green. The Commission in April published its "sustainable finance taxonomy", a...
Environmentvieravoice.com

Plastics recycling extends to dental-care supplies

Since 1950, the world has produced more than 8.3 billion tons of plastic. About 60 percent of that plastic has ended up in either a landfill or the natural environment – in our streets, in our waters. “Today, we produce 300 million tonnes of plastic waste every year,” according to...
Environmentoceana.org

35.5% of Amazon Shareholders Call on Company to Report on Plastic Footprint

Last week, at Amazon’s annual general meeting (AGM), 35.5% of the company’s shareholders voted for a resolution to require the e-commerce giant to issue by year end a report quantifying its use of single-use plastics. The resolution was presented by Conrad MacKerron, Senior Vice President of As You Sow. As You Sow, along with Green Century, filed the resolution. Support for the resolution, which was expected to be defeated at this initial meeting, exceeded expectations. It received the second most “yes” votes of any of the 14 shareholder resolutions considered at the company’s AGM. Oceana, which issued a report in December 2020 exposing the scale of Amazon’s plastic problem and its impact on the oceans, previously called on shareholders to support this resolution. Oceana Senior Vice President Matt Littlejohn issued the following statement after Amazon shareholders rejected the resolution:
Environmentsustainablebrands.com

$25M Circular Plastics Fund to Catalyze Investment in US Recycling Infrastructure

The partnership between Closed Loop Partners and Dow, LyondellBasell and NOVA Chemicals represents an initial investment and an invitation to stakeholders across the plastics recycling value chain to join forces with this catalytic capital strategy. This week, three plastics and material science giants — Dow, LyondellBasell and NOVA Chemicals —...
Environmentcdrecycler.com

MSU researchers find potential use for recycled plastic in concrete

In a recent study, researchers in Montana State University’s (MSU’s) Norm Asbjornson College of Engineering found that plastic treated with certain bacteria could be added to concrete in significant quantities without compromising the structural material's strength. "This is really exciting," said Cecily Ryan, assistant professor in the Department of Mechanical...
EnvironmentThrillist

A Futuristic Floating Resort Made of Recycled Ocean Plastic Is Coming

The island is slated for completion in 2025. Reduce, reuse, recycle, right? Renowned international design firm Margot Krasojević Architects has jumped aboard this concept in a big way. The group, which was commissioned to create a floating resort off the coast of the Cocos (Keeling) Islands, a remote territory of Australia in the Indian Ocean, dreamt up a sustainably-focused resort made from recycled ocean plastic.
EnvironmentGreenBiz

The history of plastic resin identification codes in recycling

From "CAN I RECYCLE THIS?: A Guide to Better Recycling and How to Reduce Single-Use Plastics" by Jennie Romer, published by Penguin Books, an imprint of the Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. Text copyright 2021 by Jennie Romer. Illustrations copyright 2021 by Christen Ann Young. The above is an affiliate link and we may get a small commission if you purchase from the site.