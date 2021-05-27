Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harvard, MA

Thanking contributors for support of 2021 Celebration

By Opinion
harvardpress.com
 13 days ago

Harvard Celebration Inc. would like to thank everyone who helped to make possible the recent ‘Fun Fair Well’—a modified version of the traditional post-prom substance-free event. With the help of many—including the town, which graciously allowed use of its and Lions Club town meeting tents—we were able to give Bromfield’s...

harvardpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harvard, MA
County
Worcester County, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
Harvard, MA
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Donors#Harvard Celebration Inc#Lions Club#Celebration#Fun#Positive Feedback#Kids#Henna Tattoos#President
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Tarot
Related
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

How Massachusetts’ new mask guidance affects schools

Children in schools and summer camps no longer will be required to wear masks during outdoor activities under a new mask guidance announced by the Baker administration on Monday. The changes, which follow a similar update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, still will require students...
Fitchburg, MASentinel & Enterprise

Older Americans Month celebrated at Fitchburg Senior Center

FITCHBURG – There was a sense of joy in the air at the Fitchburg Senior Center on Wednesday as 100 grab-and-go meals were handed out drive-thru style in celebration of Older Americans Month. “What a perfect time to do this since we reopened recently after being closed for 14 months,”...
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants happy to see lifted restrictions

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant owners said they’re hopeful that Massachusetts rescinding COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month will finally bring business back to normal levels. Starting May 29, the state will lift its mask advisory and allow 100 percent capacity at restaurants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday....
Harvard, MAharvardpress.com

Thank you, cleanup volunteers

More than 350 people participated in the 2021 townwide roadside trash cleanup and garlic mustard pull. Almost half of this year’s volunteers were first-time volunteers. As of Sunday night, volunteers had reported collecting 484 bags of trash and garlic mustard from over 90% of Harvard’s roads, a huge increase from 2019’s rainy total of 330 bags. Volunteers reported less trash this year, which means volunteers pulled more garlic mustard—great news for our environment.
Lancaster, MAtelegram.com

'Hidden Treasures' being celebrates in Lancaster on May 23 with sign dedication

LANCASTER - On Sunday, May 23, the Lancaster Historical Society (LHS) will participate in the Freedom’s Way National Heritage Area’s “Hidden Treasures” celebration. All are invited to attend as the LHS dedicates a new sign denoting a site of importance to the early settlement of the oldest town in Worcester County. After the dedication, guests will be invited to follow an historical trail mapped out and shown on a newly developed brochure.
Harvard, MAharvardpress.com

Feature Articles

Still River opens a new ‘branch’ of Little Free Libraries. Harvard History: Town Meetings ... What in the world were they thinking?. Center Cemetery is Freedom’s Way’s hidden treasure. Movie Review: 'Mainstream'. Thursday, May 13, 2021. Gardening Nature's Way: A journey through meadows. by Catherine Warner. Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Harvard, MAharvardpress.com

Current & Virtual Events: May 14, 2021

Native Plant Sale, Saturday, May 15, 10 a.m., at the farmstand. Perennials including Culver’s root, New England asters, ox-eye daisies, cut leaf sunflowers, wood phlox, and many more. Email ronkearns50@gmail.com with questions. Monthly Sacred Fire, Friday, May 21, 6:30 p.m. Community fire facilitated by Chris Griffin, a firekeeper trained through...
Worcester County, MAtelegram.com

Item calendar for the May 14 Item

Editor's note: Call any location before going. Send listings for events happening in any of the seven towns to: TheItem@telegram.com. Berlin Public Library: To sign up for virtual programming, contact Berlin Public Library, (978) 838-2812 or email sfoster@cwmars.org: Virtual Story Time, Mondays, May 24, June 7, postings emailed upon request; Teens Book Talk, Mondays, May 17, June 21, July 26 and Aug. 16, preregistration required. 7 p.m. Teen Advisory Board, Monday, May 24 and Sept. 27, 7 p.m. Library Yard Story times, Mondays, May 17 and 24, with Ms. Sara, 10 a.m.; bring a chair or blanket. Solomon Pond Mall Story Times, Mondays, June 14, July 12, Aug. 9 and Sept. 13, with Ms. Sara, in the grassy area at the mall, 11 a.m. StoryWalk at the Solomon Pond Mall, coming this summer. Davis Bates Storyteller for all ages, Monday, Aug. 9, 4 p.m.
Worcester, MAworcestermag.com

Five Things to Do: Christine Hurley, Bob Jordan and more

The Worcester Chamber Music Society continues its 15th season with its Annual Senior Concert, an all-Mozart concert recorded at Briarwood Retirement Community and premiering online at 4 p.m. May 15. WCMS offers a festive display of Mozart’s artistry with two of his most beloved chamber works. From the youthful exuberance of his first flute quartet to the poignancy of his C Major quartet, the music exudes an effortless beauty. The performance is free for all senior citizens residing in Worcester County. The concert is also the Dr. Ted Conna Memorial Concert. Dr. Conna (1931-2016) was a child psychiatrist and social activist in Worcester for more than 40 years. He was also a talented pianist with a great love of classical music. (RD)
Harvard, MAharvardpress.com

Notice Board: May 14, 2021

Spring Town Meeting will be held outside in front of the Harvard Public Library, Saturday, May 15, at noon. Face coverings are required. Participants can print warrants from the town website, call Town Hall at 978-456-4100 to ask for a warrant to be mailed, or pick one up at Town Meeting. The Press insert, “Warrant in Plain English,” is included in this edition of the newspaper, which has been mailed to all Harvard residents.
Harvard, MAharvardpress.com

State cultural council awards grant to town for repair of old library roof

The Massachusetts Culttural Council, a state agency, announced Thursday it had awarded the Town of Harvard a $200,000 grant through its Cultural Facilities Fund Program towards repair and replacement of the roof, gutters, and upper brickwork of the old library, lowering the amount of money the Select Board will request at Town Meeting Saturday to complete the project.
Boston, MABoston Globe

A sign of post-pandemic spring: Sniffing lilacs at Arnold Arboretum

Olivia Schneider pulled down her mask and inhaled the perfume from purple blossoms, their sweetness casting the engineer back to her Wisconsin kick-the-can childhood and her mother clipping lilacs for the dinner table. Last spring, the simple act would’ve flouted signs imposing pandemic rules for the Harvard-owned Arnold Arboretum’s more...