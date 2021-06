The month of April was certainly an interesting one to say the least. As the New York Islanders started to struggle, the New York Rangers defeated the New Jersey Devils in four straight games to get back in the hunt for a playoff spot. However, behind great goaltending and some other key contributors, the Islanders earned themselves a playoff spot for the third straight season. Despite being swept in a two-game series against Boston Bruins and then losing three straight to Washington Capitals, the Islanders have played well of late in their last 16 games and are 9-6-1. Here is a look at the three players that have stepped up of late for New York.