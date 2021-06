Allergen app Soosee now helps you explain dietary requirements using your Apple Watch. Travel Cards take your words and translate them right on your Apple Watch. Soosee was already a great app for people with special dietary requirements before today's big new update, but it's taken things to a whole new level. Previously, Soosee could look at food and tell you which ingredients were troublesome for you personally, and now it can help tell other people about your requirements as well. And it can do it from your Apple Watch.