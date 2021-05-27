Currents briefs

Robert Clunie's "Morning, Saginaw River (Michigan)" is on display in a large window at Hillstrom Art Museum in St. Peter. Courtesy Hillstrom Museum

Paintings featured in window display

ST. PETER — Two large oil paintings are on view in a Hillstrom Museum of Art window at Gustavus Adolphus College.

The window display is scheduled through the first week in July at the closed museum on the lower level of the the college’s campus center.

The paintings on display, a 1936 work by Robert Clunie, and an industrial scene painting by Henry Gasser in the 1960s, were donated to the museum in 2019 by Ohio collector James Woods.

Clunie (1895-1984) was born in Scotland, emigrating to the U.S. in 1911 and settled in Saginaw, Michigan. His painting at the museum is one of at least four in which the artist depicted life in houseboat shacks on the Saginaw River, a community that had its genesis in the lumber era in the 1850s.

Gasser (1909-1981) was a social-realist painter known particularly for his watercolors. The work at the Hillstrom may depict a location along the Passaic River, which flows through his hometown, Newark, New Jersey.

The Hillstrom Museum of Art is closed for the summer and will reopen Sept. 13. Although Gustavus Adolphus College is again open to the public, masks must be worn on campus by people who have not yet been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Farmamerica to kick off season

WASECA — Several activities are planned Friday to kick off the new season at the Minnesota agricultural interpretive center Farmamerica, 7367 360th Ave., rural Waseca.

Friends of the Farm Night begins at 5 p.m. and features a “meet-and-greet” with farm animals, make-and-take projects, games and a tram ride.

For more information, including ticket prices, go to: farmamerica.org/event/friends-of-the-farm.

June history programs set

MANKATO — Rensselaer D. Hubbard, his family and his business will be discussed during a Blue Earth County Historical Society virtual program 4 p.m. June 3.

The registration fee is $7 per adult to attend “Meet the Hubbards: Family, House and Mill.” There is no fee for BECHS members to participate.

To register, go to: blueearthcountyhistory.com. For more information, call 345-5566.

Inclusive theater camp slated

NEW ULM — Grade 7-12 students are invited to take part in a dramatic arts program to reach youth on the autism spectrum.

Camp sessions will take place 9 a.m. to noon June 5, 12, 19 and 26 at State Street Theater Company.

During the camp, a theater production, loosely based on Shakespeare’s comedy “Twelfth Night” will be developed by youths diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum along with youths who are not the autism spectrum.

There is no fee for students to attend the “Billy and the Kids” camp. Participants may participate in a cumulative performance during intermission during a Shakespeare in the Park event June 26 at the German Park amphitheater.

For more information or to register contact: koestermichaelj@gmail.com or call 507-240-0869.

Activities challenge begins Tuesday

MANKATO — Mayo Clinic Health System is offering a free program for people who want to reduce their screen time. The challenge runs Tuesday through July 31.

Participants complete 30 or more activities. Registrants will receive three emails from MCHS. A welcome email will include a free printable and interactive digital checklist, bonus activities and motivational content; and a midpoint email will include bonus activities and motivational content. A third and final email will include a survey to help Mayo Clinic Health System evaluate the program.

Participants should sign up by Monday. To register, go to the Mayo Clinic Health System website.

Living Earth seeks gardening stories

MANKATO — Stories about community-growing spaces are being gathered by Living Earth Center to mark the 25th anniversary of its community garden.

People who have grown produce and flowers in plots on Good Counsel Hill may submit stories via a link to the Living Earth Center’s webpage or via email. Videos will be accepted.

Responses will be used to help the nonprofit advocate for community-growing spaces in the region. Submissions will be treated as confidential unless permission is given to use an author’s name.