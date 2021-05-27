Cancel
Mankato, MN

Currents briefs

By The Free Press
The Free Press
The Free Press
 6 days ago
Robert Clunie's "Morning, Saginaw River (Michigan)" is on display in a large window at Hillstrom Art Museum in St. Peter. Courtesy Hillstrom Museum

Paintings featured in window display

ST. PETER — Two large oil paintings are on view in a Hillstrom Museum of Art window at Gustavus Adolphus College.

The window display is scheduled through the first week in July at the closed museum on the lower level of the the college’s campus center.

The paintings on display, a 1936 work by Robert Clunie, and an industrial scene painting by Henry Gasser in the 1960s, were donated to the museum in 2019 by Ohio collector James Woods.

Clunie (1895-1984) was born in Scotland, emigrating to the U.S. in 1911 and settled in Saginaw, Michigan. His painting at the museum is one of at least four in which the artist depicted life in houseboat shacks on the Saginaw River, a community that had its genesis in the lumber era in the 1850s.

Gasser (1909-1981) was a social-realist painter known particularly for his watercolors. The work at the Hillstrom may depict a location along the Passaic River, which flows through his hometown, Newark, New Jersey.

The Hillstrom Museum of Art is closed for the summer and will reopen Sept. 13. Although Gustavus Adolphus College is again open to the public, masks must be worn on campus by people who have not yet been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Farmamerica to kick off season

WASECA — Several activities are planned Friday to kick off the new season at the Minnesota agricultural interpretive center Farmamerica, 7367 360th Ave., rural Waseca.

Friends of the Farm Night begins at 5 p.m. and features a “meet-and-greet” with farm animals, make-and-take projects, games and a tram ride.

For more information, including ticket prices, go to: farmamerica.org/event/friends-of-the-farm.

June history programs set

MANKATO — Rensselaer D. Hubbard, his family and his business will be discussed during a Blue Earth County Historical Society virtual program 4 p.m. June 3.

The registration fee is $7 per adult to attend “Meet the Hubbards: Family, House and Mill.” There is no fee for BECHS members to participate.

To register, go to: blueearthcountyhistory.com. For more information, call 345-5566.

Inclusive theater camp slated

NEW ULM — Grade 7-12 students are invited to take part in a dramatic arts program to reach youth on the autism spectrum.

Camp sessions will take place 9 a.m. to noon June 5, 12, 19 and 26 at State Street Theater Company.

During the camp, a theater production, loosely based on Shakespeare’s comedy “Twelfth Night” will be developed by youths diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum along with youths who are not the autism spectrum.

There is no fee for students to attend the “Billy and the Kids” camp. Participants may participate in a cumulative performance during intermission during a Shakespeare in the Park event June 26 at the German Park amphitheater.

For more information or to register contact: koestermichaelj@gmail.com or call 507-240-0869.

Activities challenge begins Tuesday

MANKATO — Mayo Clinic Health System is offering a free program for people who want to reduce their screen time. The challenge runs Tuesday through July 31.

Participants complete 30 or more activities. Registrants will receive three emails from MCHS. A welcome email will include a free printable and interactive digital checklist, bonus activities and motivational content; and a midpoint email will include bonus activities and motivational content. A third and final email will include a survey to help Mayo Clinic Health System evaluate the program.

Participants should sign up by Monday. To register, go to the Mayo Clinic Health System website.

Living Earth seeks gardening stories

MANKATO — Stories about community-growing spaces are being gathered by Living Earth Center to mark the 25th anniversary of its community garden.

People who have grown produce and flowers in plots on Good Counsel Hill may submit stories via a link to the Living Earth Center’s webpage or via email. Videos will be accepted.

Responses will be used to help the nonprofit advocate for community-growing spaces in the region. Submissions will be treated as confidential unless permission is given to use an author’s name.

News Break
Arts
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
Country
Scotland
Related
Cleveland, MNPosted by
The Free Press

Greenhouses coming to 2 schools

Secondary students in Mankato and Cleveland soon will grow their own vegetables. Grants and donations are funding the construction of greenhouses this summer at East High School and Cleveland Public School. The new greenhouses will support new agriculture programs at both schools, which was reinstated two years ago after a...
North Mankato, MNPosted by
The Free Press

Monday Informer: North Mankato accepting feedback on project

The city of North Mankato is seeking feedback on its draft plan for the redevelopment of the Webster Avenue/Highway 169 area of town. The study examined land use around Webster Avenue and identifies redevelopment and revitalization opportunities. After reviewing the draft plan online at www.northmankato.com/citynorthmankato/webster-avenue-area-plan, commenters may click on a...
Minnesota StatePioneer Press

Century-old birchbark scroll returns to Minnesota’s Ojibwe tribe due to advocate work by St. Paul businessmen

An Ojibwe scroll lost since the late 1800s, is on its way home, thanks to the efforts of two St. Paul businessmen. Sean Blanchet and Robert Snell, owners of Revere Auctions, noticed an Ojibwe birchbark scroll with Minnesota ties pop up on a Boston auction website. Thinking it may be of cultural relevance to the local Ojibwe, Blanchet contacted the auction house and offered to buy it outright. He also reached out for help from other interested parties and donors.
Mankato, MNhot967.fm

CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour Turns Ten

On Saturday, May 22, thirty-one sculptures— representing over $300,000 of art from renowned artists throughout the country—will be installed as a part of the CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour’s tenth anniversary celebration. The Mankato Area Foundation is the Presenting Sponsor of this year’s special exhibition which showcases new and original works of art in a variety of styles, scales and mediums. To commemorate the anniversary, history and significance of CityArt, a variety of activities to engage community members and visitors of all ages are planned.
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

Opportunities available to hunt elk in Minnesota

Interested hunters have through Friday, June 11, to apply for one of 30 elk licenses offered this year by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Seasons will run from late August to mid-October. This year’s seasons are similar to last year’s, which provided hunters with more opportunities to harvest antlerless...
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

To protect Minnesota wildlife, rethink fishing

I will never forget the excitement of catching my first fish with my grandpa many years ago. It was a perfect summer day at a quiet pond surrounded by lush green plains. I don’t remember what kind of fish I caught, but I remember that it was “a big one.” The rest of the day was a celebration, culminating with a festive fish dinner.
Mankato, MNKEYC

Running for Heroes 5K off to a running start

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This Sunday, dozens of runners came out to participate in the Running for Heroes 5k in Mankato. The event was organized by Erik Jensen, who worked with the council to make the run possible. Jensen has been a part of Running for Rescue events in years prior.
Blue Earth, MNFaribault County Register

They’re just a couple of average Joes

About a little over a year ago, two Blue Earth Area High School alumni sat in the office of Nielson Blacktopping in Kasota after work one day and started talking about an idea. Jonah Pirsig and Joe Franta both worked at the asphalt and concrete business located in Kasota, between...
Mankato, MNThe Free Press

Running for Heroes 5K supports veterans facing homelessness

MANKATO — As the founder and organizer for the annual Running for Rescues 5K, a benefit for the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society celebrating its fourth annual benefit in August, Erik Jensen knew he wanted to support veterans next. “I knew if I ever got to do a second...
Minnesota StateOnlyInYourState

Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors

There are many charming towns to explore in Minnesota. On the North Shore, one of the most popular is Two Harbors. Though this town is small – around 3,500 people live there – it is full of things to do. It’s full of great shops, restaurants, and nature areas. Not only that, but it’s a great jumping-off point for those wanting to explore the surrounding area of the North Shore more deeply. That’s why we dug up a charming cabin that would be a perfect home base for Two Harbors travelers. Read on below to learn more about this cozy, colorful spot that will help you enjoy one of Minnesota’s most charming towns.
Minnesota Statethelandonline.com

City transit looks for post-pandemic revival

MANKATO — In April 2020, after the pandemic arrived in force in Minnesota and after Minnesota State University shut down its campus, ridership on Mankato Transit System buses totaled 5,795 for the entire month. Last month, some proof of the economic revival was in evidence on city buses. Ridership topped...
Mankato, MNPosted by
The Free Press

Annual inspections restart at nursing homes after 2020 pause

MANKATO — Recertification inspections are gradually restarting at nursing homes in south-central Minnesota after a pause in 2020 amid more focus on infection control. A CNHI investigation found about 58% of Minnesota nursing homes didn’t have their usual annual inspections in the 18 months leading up to March 2021. Instead, regulators prioritized infection control reviews in response to the COVID-19 pandemic — about 60% of Minnesota’s COVID-19 deaths occurred in residents in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Sibley County, MNThe Free Press

MDH reports 27 new cases of COVID in nine-county region

MANKATO — All area counties reported single-digit increases for new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The nine counties combined for a total of 27 newly reported cases, with eight in Le Sueur County, four in Blue Earth County, three each in Brown and Watonwan counties, two each in Faribault, Martin, Nicollet and Waseca counties and one new case in Sibley County.
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

COVID-19 positivity rate, hospitalizations decline in Minnesota

The positivity rate of COVID-19 diagnostic testing dropped to 5.7%, its lowest level in Minnesota since late March, offering hope that vaccination progress is limiting the spread of the infectious disease. The rate, a key measure of viral activity in Minnesota, had been as low as 3.5% on March 3...